It’s not often the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team turns in a subpar performance at home, but they still managed to pull out the victory. Oregon and Washington both played its heart out on the defensive end of the floor and the Ducks were able to hit just a few more shots and came out with a 65-58 win over the rival Huskies. With the win, the Ducks move to 13-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play. Washington drops to 9-6 overall and to just 1-4 in Pac-12 action. The Huskies like to play the halfcourt game and the Ducks played into their...

EUGENE, OR ・ 29 MINUTES AGO