President Biden Calls Parents of Buffalo’s Hamlin, and Has This to Say
Following the terrible incident involving Damar Hamlin last week in Cincinnati, in which the 24-year old went into cardiac arrest after completing a normal tackle, it seemed as though the entire world became invested in the recovery of the Buffalo Bills' safety. People who hadn't watched a snap of football...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Curtis PG, 2024 top recruit Zoom Diallo talks narrowing college choice to six schools
For 2024 top recruit and Curtis junior Zoom Diallo, announcing his top six schools this week just felt right. Diallo took to Twitter to tell the world he's narrowed down his recruitment to Florida State, Kansas, Arizona, USC and in-state schools Gonzaga and Washington. Those six schools had been in ...
Oregon WBB recap: Ducks survive defensive battle with the Huskies
It’s not often the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team turns in a subpar performance at home, but they still managed to pull out the victory. Oregon and Washington both played its heart out on the defensive end of the floor and the Ducks were able to hit just a few more shots and came out with a 65-58 win over the rival Huskies. With the win, the Ducks move to 13-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play. Washington drops to 9-6 overall and to just 1-4 in Pac-12 action. The Huskies like to play the halfcourt game and the Ducks played into their...
