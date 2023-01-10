ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

Podcast: Massive Tesla price cuts, Autopilot update, Corvette E-Ray, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss the massive Tesla price cuts, the Autopilot hardware update, the Corvette E-Ray, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s...
electrek.co

Weird Alibaba: Operate your own electric towing business with this tiny tow truck

It would give a whole new meaning to the term “small business” if you became the owner and operator of a towing company using this electric tow truck. That’s because despite getting with the times and swapping in an electric drivetrain, this tow truck is a bit on the diminutive side. Though there’s a good reason for that — mostly because it’s built for children.
electrek.co

Lectric eBikes fully reveals $1,499 XP Trike as latest salvo in the e-trike wars

Lectric eBikes, the Phoenix-based electric bike maker that is known for its ultralow prices, has done it again with a new budget-friendly e-bike. This time the company rolled out an electric tricycle known as the Lectric XP Trike at far below the going market rates. But how did they do it, and what makes their e-trike so affordable? Let’s check it out.
electrek.co

Juiced Bikes launches special edition 35 MPH HyperScrambler 2 e-bike

Juiced Bikes is back with a new edition of its highest performance electric bike yet, the HyperScrambler 2. This time the company’s founder Tora Harris has reworked the aesthetics of the bike in a limited edition run to create the the Founder’s Edition HyperScrambler 2. Only 150 of...
electrek.co

2023 Tesla prices: How much does your favorite model cost?

Although its lead has started to dwindle a bit going into 2023, Tesla continues to be the true #1 in EVs around the globe by market cap. While other automakers are driving their new electrified models through a door in the automotive industry that Tesla originally kicked in, the American automaker continues to offer four super popular EV models. That being said, prices have risen in recent years and continue to fluctuate… often. Here’s where Tesla prices currently sit in 2023.
electrek.co

Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in January 2023

Here at Electrek we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through those thousands of miles of riding, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
electrek.co

Wheel-E Podcast: Honda E-cub moped, RCA e-bikes, cheap electric boats & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bikes from the consumer electronics brand RCA, a new electric trike from Lectric eBikes, Honda revealed its E-Cub for the Chinese market, a high power hubless wheel electric motorcycle, low-cost electric boats with a Mercury electric outboard motor and lots more.
electrek.co

BMW CEO declares its EVs will soon be the ‘benchmark’ in charging, range, and pricing

After previewing some of the technology on its “Neue Klasse” EV platform at CES last week, BMW’s CEO Oliver Zipse is not mixing words when speaking about the German automaker’s future in the EV market. Zipse was as bold to say that BMW’s next wave of EVs will be the industry benchmark in range, charging speeds, and pricing. Forgive us if you’ve heard this one before.

