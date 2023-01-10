Read full article on original website
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Patrick Mahomes becomes co-owner of KC Current
The team adds to Mahomes' long list of business investments.
NFL names site for AFC Championship Game if Bills-Chiefs matchup happens
If the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs wind up facing each other in the AFC Championship Game, the game will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons on Sunday, Jan. 29, with a start time of 6:30 p.m. The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC bracket...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Patrick Mahomes joins Kansas City Current ownership, first active NFL player with NWSL stake
Patrick Mahomes now has a stake in three Kansas City teams after joining Current ownership. He also is part-owner of Royals and Sporting Kansas City.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
NFL unveils neutral site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship bout
If the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs square off in the AFC Championship match, they’ll do so at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The championship game takes place Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The winner earns a trip to the Super Bowl. The league decided to move the...
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position. The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring and it’s a dream position for any die-hard fan. According to a press release, the organization is looking to fill the role of Chiefs Ritual Officer and the perks are kind of amazing.
Andy Reid called 2016 Chiefs play vs. Raiders. Here’s why it worked like before
Playing Tyreek Hill’s old role on Saturday was ... can you guess?
Podcast: Who is ideal opponent for Kansas City Chiefs in next round of NFL playoffs?
The Chiefs would seem to match up with some teams better than others in the AFC playoffs. Here’s who they should want to play.
Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game
A.J. Hinch shares thoughts on Astros' legacy in aftermath of sign-stealing scandal
Three years ago this week, Major League Baseball blew the lid off the Houston Astros' now notorious sign-stealing scandal . A.J. Hinch, former Astros skipper now with the Detroit Tigers, reflected on that not-so-memorable time. On Wednesday's episode of "The Show" with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New...
