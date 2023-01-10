Read full article on original website
‘Last Chance!’ Unclaimed $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas set to expire soon
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not every day you purchase a lottery ticket and win $1 million, but if you do, don’t forget to claim it before it’s too late!. The Texas Lottery reports it’s about to be the last chance for a Texan to claim their $1 million Mega Millions ticket as it is set to expire in late January. “A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 is getting closer to expiring,” the lottery said.
Surprise, You're A Billionaire! NJ Lottery Officials Hand Out Free Mega Millions Tickets
New Jersey residents were treated to free Mega Millions tickets and a chance at a $1.35 billion jackpot during a state Lottery promotion.Lucky players at Te-Amo Imported Cigars in Whiting, received the special surprise Thursday, Jan. 12.The NJ Lottery promotions team and guest host Derek D handed o…
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — With the Dallas Cowboys attempting to beat Tom Brady for the first time on Monday night in the NFL Playoffs, Texas is doing its best to get in the winning spirit and it’s getting started with a lottery win in South Texas. The Texas Lottery...
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas region is still feeling the TCU loss from Monday night but is moving forward to next Monday’s Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff game, and to get in the spirit, someone right outside Dallas-Fort Worth won some serious lottery money. The Texas Lottery reports...
A Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold Somewhere In Texas. Is It Yours?
Did anyone win the jackpot?
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California store
Luck was on one California lottery player’s side during the recent Mega Millions drawing. According to the California Lottery, one California winning ticket matched five numbers in the January 10, 2023 drawing. That ticket is worth $3,970,609.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game
AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
Texas Resident Waits Until Last Minute To Claim Lottery Ticket
Two lucky Texas residents are instant millionaires!
Local Resident Wins Mega Millions
There was one very lucky Plano resident Monday as the Texas Lottery said a resident had stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, reported WFAA. The drawing for the ticket was first held on July 29 and was set to expire on January 25, 2023. The winning ticket, purchased...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
Check your numbers! Tickets sold in Pennsylvania, New Jersey win $1 million; no jackpot winner
Check your Mega Millions tickets! One ticket sold in New Jersey and another sold in Pennsylvania matched five numbers, earning them each $1 million.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
Did you win? 2 $150,000 winning Powerball tickets sold throughout Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, there wasn’t much, or anything, anywhere close to winning for the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night against the National Championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs, but there were some winnings throughout Texas to celebrate. The Texas Lottery reports two $150,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
Did you win? 2 $30,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas
Everyone in the country that is at least a little bit interested in sports will have their eyes glued to the college football national championship Monday night as the TCU Horned Frogs are going for all the glory, but there was some winning over the weekend in Texas that needs to be discussed.
5 Texas neighborhoods ranked in America’s top 10 hottest zip codes for 2023: report
Are you looking for a change of scenery in the new year? New jobs can help with that, but where are the top neighborhoods for 2023 to move to with these new jobs?
Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values
Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
