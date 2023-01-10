Read full article on original website
SC Congressman Introduces 'Rush Was Right Act'
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan introduced the following ten pieces of legislation to begin the 118th Congress and begin his work for the American people. This legislative portfolio protects American energy production, upholds Second Amendment rights, combats inflation, protects children from exploitation, and defends our national security. Preventing...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Palm Beach Sheriff Blames "Idiots In The White House" For Border Crisis
As we continue to hear about boat after boat of migrants showing up in the Keys, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says they're still coming to our shores as well. "Sometimes it's cyclical. We'll get a bunch and then there will be a little lull and then there will be another bunch."
More Biden classified documents found
For the first time since the 9-11 terrorist attacks in 2001 air travel across America was brought to a halt Wednesday morning. The FAA says it was due to the failure of a computer system that provides safety information for pilots. But was it just a glitch, or cyberattack, or something else that brought air travel to a halt and caused the latest transportation nightmare for the public? President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg don't seem to have a clue! We'll talk about this fiasco, what needs to change in the airline industry and we'll ask you whether you're totally fed up with air travel, or flat out afraid to fly!
A Locked Garage & Unlocked Possibilities... Oh & a Border Crisis
A Locked Garage & Unlocked Possibilities... Oh & Border Crisis – Top 3 Takeaways – January 13th, 2023. The locked garage. Forget what’s in your wallet. What’s in your garage? Some tools, some bins, a car. Some of Biden’s classified documents. I mean who doesn’t, right? Let’s set aside the reality on the ground for a moment about the extent to which this situation is serious. In the grand scheme of all-time responses and logic is Joe Biden’s excuse about why the second batch of newly discovered and disclosed classified docs were safe with his Corvette in his garage. When asked by Fox’s Peter Ducey (which the president’s handlers will probably never allow to him to answer a question from again) about the breaking news that classified documents had now been discovered with his Corvette in his garage, he gave an all-time great answer. “My Corvette is in a locked garage, okay. It’s not like it’s out on the street”. Well, cool. All good. Nothing to see here. So just know, that in the event you’re ever to trapsing around with classified docs, keep them in a locked garage. And preferably with a Corvette. If you had any doubts left about President Biden’s judgement – let that be a barometer. There’s a good chance your ten-year-old comes up with better alibies. But that wasn’t the end of the related entertainment. Then Biden went to the script he’d been given to read which is always challenging for him and that he never did finish. But he did say from the prepared statement...People know I take classified documents; classified materials seriously. Clearly, you locked the garage! And I have little doubt that whoever roams the halls of The Penn Biden Center does the same when they leave. You really can’t make this stuff up. Now, on a slightly more serious note, let's be mindful about something here. These are classified documents, that have been places that potentially only God knows at this point dating back to when he left as Vice President in 2017. The Penn Biden Center, where the first haul of docs came from didn’t even open until 2018. So, where the heck was all of that stuff along the way? Oh, and the hedging from authorities on what’s been disclosed thus far also suggests there’s more which still hasn’t been recovered. Now, do I think this country is in some kind of unique danger because of all of this? I don’t have any reason to, yet. Just as none of us had any reason to think that was the case with Trump either. But, given what Biden said about Trump. Given what his administration has done to Trump. Given that Donald Trump is currently under a criminal investigation over this stuff which was only at Mar-a-Lago for a matter of months, not 6+ years, it is that big of a deal. We’ve seen our two-tiered justice system on display in so many ways for so many years. Almost never could you find a more equitable example of a similar situation than this one.
