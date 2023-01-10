ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Tanya Manhenga on Love Island 2023?

By Martin Shore
 5 days ago

Tanya Manhenga was the first contestant confirmed for Winter Love Island 2023!

Winter Love Island 2023 is the first of a double helping of the hit ITV dating show coming to ITV2 and ITVX this year. The returning spin-off will see another batch of islanders heading to a new villa in South Africa to try to find their perfect partners with the help of the recently-announced new host, Maya Jama.

Tanya Manhenga was one of the rumored stars whose name was being thrown around before being officially confirmed as the first member of the Love Island lineup on January 9. Asked why she decided to sign up for the show, Tanya said: "I’m looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a Villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want."

Here's what you need to know about Tanya Manhenga...

How old is Tanya Manhenga?

Tanya is 22.

Where is Tanya Manhenga from?

Tanya is from Liverpool.

Will Tanya be lucky in love in South Africa? (Image credit: ITV)

What does Tanya do for a living?

Tanya is a biomedical sciences student and an influencer.

What is Tanya's Instagram handle?

You can follow Tanya over on @talkswithtt_ . At the time of writing, Tanya has just over 16,000 followers, though that number is sure to grow once the new series gets underway.

It is worth remembering that the duty of care protocols for Love Island contestants have been changed for the new series; islanders are being asked to pause their social media accounts, meaning nothing is posted by them or their families and friends for the duration of their time in the villa.

What does she think she will bring to the villa?

Tanya said: "I'm super nice, but don't let it fool you. I want to be friends with everyone but if you're gonna be cheeky I'm the sort of person that will give it back. I will bring good vibes and good energy."

What's one thing not many people know about her?

"I have Vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation, you may not even notice it. It's on my lip and I have a stripe on my hair. Not many people know that but I think it’s quite cute. I don’t care about covering it up all the time, I think it’s a vibe."

Love Island 2023 starts airing on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV2. You can stream the new series on ITVX and BritBox in the UK; the series is expected to follow past seasons and air on Hulu in the US.

