Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 LB Michael Boganowski

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners dipped back into Brent Venables’ home state of Kansas with an offer to 2024 three-star linebacker Michael Boganowski.

A versatile athlete, Boganowski lines up as an off-ball linebacker and is able to play deep middle third in Tampa-2 alignments. He’s a physical wrap-up tackler, coming downhill, and shows strong athleticism flowing sideline to sideline.

He plays both ways for Junction City, lining up as a wildcat quarterback. He’s faster than everyone on the field and has impressive athleticism, able to make people miss in the open field.

For Oklahoma, he projects as an off-ball linebacker that could work at the Cheetah position in Brent Venables’ defense. According to 247Sports, Boganowski recorded 123 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions.

Only rated by 247Sports at the moment, Boganowski will be a late riser in the 2024 recruiting cycle as other Power Five schools start to catch on. He currently holds eight Power Five offers, including Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Kansas State. Look for that offer list to grow considerably by national signing day 2024.

Michael Boganowski’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the current leader for Boganowski.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals — — — —

247Sports 3 — 6 66

247 Composite — — — —

On3 Recruiting — — — —

On3 Consensus — — — —

Vitals

Hometown Junction City, Kan.

Projected Position Linebacker

Height 6-2

Weight 195

Notable Offers

  • Iowa State
  • Kansas
  • Kansas State
  • Missouri
  • Oklahoma State
  • Washington

