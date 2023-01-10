ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

The Perfect Trade Package For The Los Angeles Lakers: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, And Will Barton For Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Both First-Round Picks

Against all odds, the Los Angeles Lakers are still within striking distance of the NBA playoff picture despite starting off their season 2-8. In the wake of Anthony Davis' latest injury, guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant, and Austin Reaves have stepped up to carry the load. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Yardbarker

Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space

It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Anonymous teammate says Cardinals 'created a monster' by paying Kyler Murray

It appears quarterback Kyler Murray may not be the most popular figure inside the Arizona Cardinals locker room this winter. Well-known NFL insider Michael Silver reported for Bally Sports that an unnamed Cardinals veteran said that "it was like they created a monster" when the franchise paid Murray last year.
Yardbarker

Celtics Analyst Comments On Potential Trade Target

The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent force in the Eastern Conference this season. They had a near-perfect offseason to add even more firepower to a roster that was fresh off making the NBA Finals. Nonetheless, they lost Danilo Gallinari before he was able to even make his debut,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham Says It Would Be ‘Irresponsible’ For Lakers To Not Do ‘Due Diligence’ By Working Out Free Agents

The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team

"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

New NBA team jumps into Zach LaVine trade sweepstakes

Zach LaVine’s status with the Chicago Bulls has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. There has been chatter of a locker room beef involving him. His frustration with head coach Billy Donovan is also a matter of public record. All of his has led to rumors...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

"All of his teammates are out!" - Richard Jefferson makes an argument for why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the MVP over Nikola Jokic

​​Debates about who the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) are always fun and tend to heat up as the regular season marches toward its conclusion. This season is no different, as contenders for the 2022-23 MVP award have started to make their case. Veteran broadcaster and former NBA star Richard Jefferson makes a strong argument for why Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo should take home the award over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

LeBron James Couldn't Believe Ja Morant's Amazing Poster Dunk

Ja Morant is a beast in the Western Conference, he has fully ascended as the leading man on a top-seeded team. The Memphis Grizzlies are playing at an elite level and Morant is their superstar. He has the stats to back himself up, but that's not all, Morant is a proper superstar in that he has the highlights to back himself up as well.
MEMPHIS, TN

