SI's Albert Breer: Brian Flores might be clubhouse favorite

The Cleveland Browns dove right into their search for a new defensive coordinator after firing Joe Woods. Thus far, they have requested to interview Brian Flores of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots, Jim Schwartz of the Tennessee Titans, and Sean Desai of the Seattle Seahawks.

Today, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote in his MMQB column that Schwartz makes a ton of sense for the Browns, but Flores may be the front-runner inside the building. He also added, however, that Mayo is a legitimate candidate who will likely have his pick of the litter to choose from.