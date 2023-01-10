ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
SFGate

Ray Cordeiro, ‘Uncle Ray,’ World’s Most Durable DJ, Dies at 98

His funeral committee said on Saturday local time that Cordeiro, full name Raimundo Maria Cordeiro, but much better known as “Uncle Ray,” died on Friday at the CUHK Medical Centre in Hong Kong. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the committee said that friends and family sent him off with a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
SFGate

Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings Donates $20 Million to San Francisco’s Minerva University

Founded in 2012 with $25 million in venture capital from Benchmark, San Francisco-based Minerva University is a U.S. accredited non-profit university with more than 600 students and nearly 600 alumni. With Hastings’ $20 million grant, the school plans to “support students with high financial need with scholarships,” boost awareness and enrollment, and expand existing offerings to students and create new ones ranging from academic programs to lab and research initiatives, Minerva University said. Hastings’ prior donations to Minerva supported four-year scholarships for nearly 100 students.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy