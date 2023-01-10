Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Has Stopped Trading Like Tech Stock, Gold Bug Says
According to financial analyst James Turk, Bitcoin has managed to survive the latest cryptocurrency winter. Turk has noted that the largest cryptocurrency has been now moving in tandem with gold. Thus, it has stopped behaving like a typical tech stock. Investors watched Bitcoin surge to the much-coveted $21,000 level. The...
Optimism (OP), Polygon (MATIC) or Arbitrum: Which Ethereum L2 Is Dominant?
Cryptocurrency analyst DeFi Mochi compared the key indicators of Optimism (OP), Polygon Network (MATIC) and Arbitrum to find out who is actually using these second-layer solutions. Polygon Network (MATIC) usage spiked in Q4, 2022, thanks to this catalyst. DeFi Mochi took to Twitter to share the analysis of network activity...
Hedge Fund Star Ackman Explains Why He Was Sympathetic to FTX's SBF
Billionaire Bill Ackman has come forward to explain his sympathy toward Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX. The famed hedge fund manager is no stranger to investigations, having faced massive scrutiny in the past. "I treat allegations of wrongdoing as allegations and nothing more," he stressed. Ackman shared details about his...
Cardano (ADA) Prints 22% Weekly Growth, Top Reason Powering Its Growth
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Here's When Cardano's Ethereum Sidechain Testnet Might Be Expected: Details
Binance CEO Trolls Jim Cramer as Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $21,500
The head of major cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, has commented on the recent success of the Bitcoin (BTC) price. In addition to the entrepreneur's statement that BTC is "still here," he also ironically noted the accuracy of the predictions of famed cryptocurrency critic and host of CNBC's Mad Money show, Jim Cramer.
VC Giant Sequoia Remains Optimistic About Crypto
Despite the headwinds facing the venture capital industry and its portfolio holdings, Sequoia Capital remains optimistic about its investments in cryptocurrency. Alfred Lin, seed/early partner at Sequoia, said this week that the firm would remain committed to crypto investment, Reuters reports. Lin says that the venture capital giant remains optimistic...
Cardano-Based Stablecoin Djed on Track to Be Launched This Month
The official handle of Cardano-powered stablecoin has announced that Djed will be launched later in January. This provoked a positive reaction from the Cardano community, who are looking forward to the release of the first algorithmic stablecoin on the largest proof-of-stake blockchain. Djed is being developed by COTI — a...
Surprising Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike Driven by Whales, Data Says
While the ongoing upsurge of cryptocurrency prices should be attributed to a group of factors, the enthusiasm of largest holders is definitely one of them. Whales with 100+ Bitcoins (BTC) push price higher: Santiment. According to statistics provided by a top-tier crypto data tracker Santiment, a number of whales (largest...
Cardano Criticized by Crypto Influencer Lark Davis, Community Reacts
Cardano Beats Dogecoin (DOGE) in Market Cap Top as ADA Price Spikes Higher
Cardano's native blockchain token, ADA, has overtaken Dogecoin (DOGE) in the CoinMarketCap ranking of major cryptocurrencies. With ADA up more than 15% over the past week, the Cardano token has gained $2 billion in capitalization. At the same time, the price of DOGE, following growth across the entire crypto market...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 13
