Arkansas State

msn.com

Pesto Chicken Sliders Recipe for Tasty Game Day Party Food

Pesto chicken sliders are perfect to serve up on game day, after school, or any other gathering where finger food is ideal. Of course, tiny chicken sandwiches are also tasty for any lunch or dinner – no special occasion required. However, if you’re looking for party food, definitely give these pesto and tomato chicken sliders a pin.
rhscommoner.com

People of Rogers and their cats

Having a pet cat is beneficial for your health. Research has shown that cat purrs can help to decrease stress and lower blood pressure. Rogers High School students have varying opinions about cats. Most people interviewed considered their cats to be part of their family, which makes them even more special.
ROGERS, AR
The Daily South

An Appalachian Supper: Soup Beans, Chowchow, And Skillet Cornbread

Almost anyone who grew up in the Appalachian mountains, or were fed by someone who did, will attest that soup beans are one of the most common and beloved dishes. Most of them will quickly add, however, that the two other integral parts of the meal are skillet cornbread and a jar of chowchow.
LOUISIANA STATE
Axios

Fayetteville's Nomads goes full "Beast Mode" for breakfast

We recently met up at Nomads Southtown to visit. I'd never been to this Fayetteville staple, and we felt some readers might be in the same boat ... or bus, as the case may be. The venue: The Southtown spot was a gas station long ago, but now is surrounded by two converted buses for outdoor party space and graffiti-clad exterior walls.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

