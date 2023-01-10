ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemedium.com

Recession Talks, Shifts In Seattle’s Housing Market

The question looming is, will there be a recession in the shifting Seattle housing market in 2023? According to Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices rise by 7.6%. The current median home sale price is $675,000, down from April’s high of $757,750. Mortgage payments for a typical U.S. home rose from needing 27% of median household income in January, to 30% in March, to 37% in October.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Seattle Ends 2022 With Surprising Real Estate Price Growth

As 2022 came to a close, we saw the end of the cutthroat real estate competition we've all come to know and loathe. Rents have mellowed, and the housing market has too—mostly. As we noted in November, fall and winter are typically slower months in terms of real estate...
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Most popular Seattle condo buildings in 2022

Congrats to Spire! Spire was by far the most popular condo building with Seattle downtown-area condo buyers in 2022 notching the most sales according to the NWMLS, the database agents use. Emerald, another new condo building came in second place, followed by Insignia which was built in 2015. Sales at Insignia were evenly split between the two towers there.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Where to find great seafood in the Seattle area

Long weekends like this one often bring out-of-town visitors (and sometimes, for locals, pressure to entertain them). One thing travelers typically want to know is: "Where can I find Seattle's best seafood?" We've got you covered with these local spots that won't disappoint. Local Tide. This Fremont spot serves perhaps...
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Blue Angels Fly into Seattle

This FA-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet landed at Boeing field in Seattle Thursday afternoon. The Blue Angels flew into Seattle on a rainy Thursday afternoon to take part in the planning of this summer’s Boeing Seafair Air Show. Lt Commander Thomas Zimmerman was at the controls of the FA-18...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemag.com

Hip-Hop Healing in Seattle

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. The last time I was at Seattle rapper Carter Costello’s house was under the cloak of night. I had been invited to an art and music show — featuring Seattle photographer and artist Baby Claypool, a duo of fire dancers, rapper Nobi and Costello — by local photographer James Gerde. Once I set foot on Costello’s property, I followed a cement ramp, passing a fence spray painted with yellow flowers. A line of yellow happy face balloons taped to the handrail greeted me as I went.
SEATTLE, WA
theregistryps.com

Nitze-Stagen Starts Construction on 398-Unit Apartment Project in Seattle

Seattle, WA – January 9, 2023 – Nitze-Stagen announced today the groundbreaking of 900 Rainier, an 8-story, 398 mixed-income apartment community in the Northern Rainier Valley, designed to meet a critical housing need for Seattle’s workforce. The project is part of Nitze-Stagen’s multi-family portfolio that is focused...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Where is Seattle's 'right size' housing 'in the right place, and at the right price': Today So Far

The Seattle area has heard similar messages for years: the cost of living is expensive, there isn't enough housing, and we need a lot of new types of more-dense housing. But exactly what types of housing should we be talking about? Are there any dense housing options for families? Are they actually affordable? Those are questions a couple new housing assessments attempt to answer.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Seattle's best bagels, ranked

I've spent the past two months inhaling carbs around Seattle to bring you this list of great Seattle bagel shops. Details: I tried more than a dozen places, which most likely included your favorite spot. If it's not on here — well, I said what I said. Methodology: These...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Underground tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will benefit Ship Canal

SEATTLE - An underground tunnel project aimed at keeping pollution out of Puget Sound has reached its half-way mark to completion. The underground sewage tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will eventually measure 2.7 miles long and 19 feet in diameter. When completed, the tunnel will be large enough to store up to 30 million gallons of sewage and stormwater runoff during heavy rains, according to the Ship Canal Water Quality Project, which falls under Seattle Public Utilities.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

New Korean BBQ in Lynnwood is pleased to meat you

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Baekjeong means butcher in Korean, appropriate for this meat forward restaurant that takes such care with their proteins that they are sliced in-house, by a guy bundled up in a hat and scarf, in a special room that's always kept just above freezing. There's a window so you can watch the slicing artistry.
LYNNWOOD, WA
livingetc.com

This Seattle home's alternative to Shaker cabinets might be my new favorite way to add soul to a simple kitchen

Designed by Lisa Staton, this 1930s Tudor in the heart of Seattle was in need of a new lease of life. For a busy family of five, the decision was either to trade in their small home for a bigger house in the suburbs, or refurb. Choosing the latter, they came to Lisa with a brief to restore and respect the bones of the house while infusing it with unexpected and stylish layers.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds mechanic ready to roll with new automotive repair shop

For over 20 years, Lee Hoang’s lawnmower and automotive repair business was a staple of Edmonds Way, a small brick shop guarded by its army of small machines. Now the building has a new owner: Edmonds resident and automotive repair veteran Geoff Hovde, who purchased it from owner Priscilla Reynolds in late 2022.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy