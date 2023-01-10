Read full article on original website
Open forum dates announced for College of Sciences and Mathematics Dean candidates
The Search Committee for the position of Dean of the College of Sciences and Mathematics has identified four finalists who will each participate in a series of on-campus interviews and campus-wide open forums on the topic of “Opportunities and Challenges for Colleges of Sciences and Mathematics.”. The campus-wide open...
Biggio Center faculty fellows to hold teaching and learning workshops
Throughout the spring 2023 semester, the Faculty Fellows of the Biggio Center will host a series of teaching and learning workshops centered around a various themes. More information can be found below, on the center's website, or by contacting the Biggio Center. Building Diversity, Equity and Inclusion into your Teaching:...
Researchers lead $2 million research project to produce hydrogen
Auburn University researchers are leading a $2 million Department of Energy grant that aims to produce hydrogen from blended feedstock such as legacy waste coal, forest residues and municipal solid waste. “The benefits of converting waste coal, biomass and food waste are twofold,” said Sushil Adhikari, professor of biosystems engineering...
Tough on crime: Mark Winne ’13 combines education, investigation at WSB-TV
For almost 40 years, Mark Winne has broken some of Georgia’s biggest stories as an investigative reporter for WSB-TV in Atlanta. But his own story, one that spans decades of crime, corruption and charity, started at Auburn. Winne covers crime across Georgia, holding the powerful accountable as one of...
