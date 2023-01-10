Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Lamborghini’s Upcoming Aventador Replacement Hits The Streets In A Sneaky Disguise
A mystery Lamborghini has been spotted around the streets of Milan, serving as another sneak peek to the supercar maker's upcoming flagship model and it's first plug-in hybrid. Although covered, the Aventador replacement can be seen with a hybrid V-12 and a completely new design. The vehicle has been seen by YouTuber Varryx, and the video shows the Lambo sporting more angular and aggressive design features with many high-voltage stickers indicating that it’s a hybrid. While the official reveal of the Raging Bull hybrid is being planned for its debut sometime in 2023, the upcoming supercar is slowly revealing more of itself to enthusiasts around the world.
Top Speed
The BMW Z3 Coupe Was Also Known As The "Clown Shoe"
There are few automotive body styles that truly polarize the public. Most styles are coupe, sedan, SUV, and so on, which are all norms in the automotive market. While some body styles, such as the wagon, may not be popular in some markets prove necessary in others. However, the Shooting Brake or two-door wagon is a love it or hate it style, and BMW famously developed and mass-produced one as the Z Coupe. Now, these cars have gained a cult following for their rarity and how good they are to drive for enthusiasts, and one has come up for sale in very good condition.
Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record
Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
MotorTrend Magazine
This RWB Porsche 911 Is Living Its Best (Third) Life With Goldfinger's Touch
Richard "Riko" Gutierrez remembers his first true encounter with Akira Nakai of RWB, the Japanese sensation who has traveled the world putting his unique widebody aero vision on select Porsches. There to witness a three-day transformation of a 911, Riko and Nakai met previously, but on this occasion the two had the opportunity to reunite, grab a meal together, and share stories with one another.
Carscoops
2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied, Should Debut Later This Year
Spy photographers snapped the facelifted Porsche 911 Cabrio earlier this week and now they’re turning their attention to the updated Cayenne Coupe. Spotted during testing in a winter wonderland, the facelifted crossover is largely devoid of camouflage and appears to be a Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe equipped with RS Spyder Design wheels and the optional center-mounted sports exhaust system.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment
A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I’m a thriftshopper – my shocking Goodwill find for just $3 turned out to be worth more than $7,000
A GOODWILL shopper has made a hefty profit after a $3 item he bought at the thrift store turned out to be worth nearly 2,500 times that amount. Brian, who runs the YouTube channel RedDirtPicker, revealed how he uncovered an incredible piece of art that ended up being valued at $7,400 at his local Goodwill.
America’s Best Used Car for the Money
A recent analysis reveals which used cars offer the best value based on longevity.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
torquenews.com
The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs
Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
