The mining arm of crypto lender Celsius Network has issued a notice for the sale of $1.3 million worth of mining equipment as part of its bankruptcy case. In a Jan. 11 filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York, Celsius says it will be selling 2,687 MicroBT M30S ASIC rigs to investment firm Touzi Capital. Touzi, which invests in real estate and blockchain, will pay Celsius Mining more than $1.3 million for the miners, located at a Texas facility.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO