FTX allowed by bankruptcy judge to sell LedgerX, other assets
The judge in charge of overseeing the FTX bankruptcy proceedings has given the embattled crypto exchange the approval to sell some of its assets to aid its efforts in repaying its creditors. According to a filing in Delaware Bankruptcy Court, Judge John Dorsey has approved the sale of four key...
‘Wall of worry’ led to digital wallets, blockchain tech ignored: Cathie Wood
ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood believes that digital wallets and blockchain tech were among the “game-changing innovations” that the equity markets largely ignored in 2022. In a Jan. 12 blog post on the ARK Invest website, Wood suggested that the equity market faced a “wall of worry” in 2022, caused by fears of entrenched inflation and higher interest rates and largely ignored some innovative technologies.
Huobi and Solaris crypto-to-fiat debit card launches in the EU
As the crypto space continues to expand into the mainstream, bridging the gap between digital and fiat currencies is a priority for many legacy financial institutions. Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi announced its partnership with Solaris, a European financial services provider, to launch a crypto-to-fiat debit card. The program, approved by Visa,...
3 blockchain use cases that extend beyond crypto
Blockchain use cases have expanded far beyond cryptocurrency in recent years, with multiple industries embracing the technology in a wide range of fields, including healthcare, logistics and financial services. There are many factors behind the hype. Blockchains are decentralized, transparent and increase the capacity of a whole network, opening a...
Crypto.com CEO announces 20% staff cut, ‘did not account’ for FTX collapse
The co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, has announced a new wave of staff layoffs that will reduce its global workforce by another 20%, citing poor market conditions and “recent industry events.”. “Today we made the difficult decision to reduce our global workforce by approximately 20%,” Marszalek said...
Bitcoin fails to convince that bottom is in with $12K ‘still likely’
Bitcoin (BTC) may be circling its highest levels in months, but few are convinced that the bull market is back. Ahead of a key weekly close, BTC/USD remains near $21,000, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows, with analysts nervous about the good times ending all too soon. Bitcoin...
Bitcoin price blasts past $21K as 3-day short liquidations near $300M
Bitcoin (BTC) continued a stunning comeback on Jan. 14 as $21,000 appeared for the first time since early November. Bitcoin cracks key trend line for first time since $69K. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it hit highs of $21,247 on Bitstamp overnight. The pair had...
Alameda Research had a $65B secret line of credit with FTX: Report
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) reportedly ordered Gary Wang, co-founder of the crypto exchange, to open a $65 billion “secret backdoor line of credit” for Alameda Research, according to FTX attorney Andrew Dietderich. The attorney disclosed the information during a Delaware bankruptcy court hearing on Jan. 11,...
Crypto payments platform Wyre lifts 90% withdrawal cap
Crypto payment platform Wyre has lifted the 90% withdrawal limit it placed on users earlier this week after securing additional funding. On Jan. 13, the San Francisco-based fintech firm announced that it had received financing from a “strategic partner” that allows it to continue the normal course of operations, including re-accepting deposits again.
Samsung investment arm considering spot-Bitcoin ETF in Hong Kong
Hot on the heels of its Bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Hong Kong, Samsung Asset Management has indicated it’s considering the launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF on the city’s exchange if policies allow for it. In an interview with Bloomberg published on Jan. 13, Hong...
Climate tech VC argues Bitcoin’s ESG positives outweigh its negatives 31:1
A climate tech investor has painted a bright view of the Bitcoin network, suggesting its environmental positives outweigh its negatives by a whopping 31:1 ratio. On Jan. 12, self-proclaimed philanthropist and environmentalist Daniel Batten claimed in a Twitter thread that “Bitcoin is probably the most important ESG technology of our time.”
Bank of Thailand to allow first virtual banks by 2025
Bank of Thailand (BOT) has disclosed plans to allow virtual banks to operate in the country for the first time. Financial firms will be able to provide services by 2025, a Bloomberg report shows. The ‘Consultation Paper on Virtual Bank Licensing Framework’ has been published by the central bank, and...
Trust is key to crypto exchange sustainability — CoinDCX CEO
Investor sentiment has always been a critical driver in the crypto space. Both positive and negative sentiment influence ongoing trends — be they price movements, product launches or regulations. In 2022, sentiment worldwide suffered as major crypto firms and ecosystems collapsed, further straining investors amid an unforgiving bear market.
Celsius’ mining arm announces $1.3M sale of equipment
The mining arm of crypto lender Celsius Network has issued a notice for the sale of $1.3 million worth of mining equipment as part of its bankruptcy case. In a Jan. 11 filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York, Celsius says it will be selling 2,687 MicroBT M30S ASIC rigs to investment firm Touzi Capital. Touzi, which invests in real estate and blockchain, will pay Celsius Mining more than $1.3 million for the miners, located at a Texas facility.
What is regenerative finance (ReFi), and how does it impact NFTs and Web3?
In many countries, millions of people clack basic equitable access to the financial services that would allow them to meet their daily needs. On this week’s episode of NFT Steez, hosts Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond meet with Mashiat Mutmainnah to discuss how regenerative finance (ReFi) can provide more accessibility and inclusivity to blockchain technology.
App-specific blockchains remain a promising solution for scalability
App-specific blockchains, or appchains, are specifically designed to support the creation and deployment of decentralized applications (DApps). In an appchain, each app runs on its separate blockchain, linked to the main chain. This allows for greater scalability and flexibility, as each app can be customized and optimized for its specific use case.
The aftermath of LBRY: Consequences of crypto’s ongoing regulatory process
The case of LBRY highlights a wave of renewed regulatory pressure that could affect both blockchain token-issuing companies and their investors. In November, an over year-long court battle between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain development company LBRY and its LBRY Credits (LBC) token culminated in the ruling of the token as an unregistered security, despite the company's argument of its use as a commodity within the platform.
Can Canada stay a crypto mining hub after Manitoba’s moratorium?
Canada has remained a peculiar regulatory alternative to the neighboring United States in regard to cryptocurrency. While its licensing process has become more stringent than in some countries, Canada was the first to approve direct crypto exchange-traded funds. State pension funds have invested in digital assets, and crypto mining firms have moved to the country to take advantage of the cool temperatures and cheap energy prices.
DeFi was the most attacked ecosystem in 2022: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The DeFi ecosystem started 2023 on a bullish note, similar to the broader cryptocurrency market. However, the bullish start to the year didn’t...
XGo’s 2022 Crypto Roundup: Four better or four worse
The beginning of 2022 saw both the crypto market cap and the non-fungible token (NFT) market reaching incredibly healthy status. Crypto reached a strong $2.5 trillion in value, and NFTs peaked after 2021’s exponential growth. As in previous crypto bull markets, new projects gained significant attention, which drove aggressive...
