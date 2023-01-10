ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester PD Warning Businesses of “Washed” $100 Bills

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is warning businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 bills. The warning stems from a call officers responded to this week at the Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee in the 1300 block of 6th St. in Northwest Rochester. The store reported a shopper, described as a white adult female, had purchased a $300 gift card and got $100 in change using four washed $100 bills.
Take a Beautiful Candlelit Hike at Minnesota Parks Near Rochester

During the next two months or so no one really gets out as much. I saw from one of our local businesses in Rochester, MN (it may have been Little Thistle) that their lowest amount of traffic is in January and February. It makes sense, but it's important to get out sometimes. Of course, to support businesses but to also get outside in general, it's good for our mental and physical health. So now is the perfect time for the Minnesota DNR to launch their candlelit hikes across the state.
Which Rochester Is The Right Rochester For You? [quiz]

If you've lived here for any length of time, you know that Rochester, Minnesota isn't the only city with the name 'Rochester.' But just which 'Rochester' is the right 'Rochester' for you?. Our fair city of Rochester, Minnesota shares its name-- and is, in fact, named after-- the city with...
Rochester Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The local commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday begins Monday morning with the annual "We Have a Dream Breakfast. The event, sponsored by the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, the Diversity Council, and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at the Mayo Civic Center and will feature a keynote address by Kevin Lindsey of the Minnesota Humanities Center. Hundreds of local community members and leaders are expected to attend and honor the slain civil rights leader.
Rochester Man Charged for Pointing Replica Gun at Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing an airsoft gun at police officers responding to a domestic assault call earlier this month was in court recently. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 62-year-old Robert Barnes with one count of felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor domestic assault...
Costly Construction Theft Near Rochester Under Investigation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating another costly construction trailer burglary and theft reported in the Rochester area. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were called to a Rochester Township job site in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Ln. Southwest Monday morning. The caller reported someone had cut the padlock on the trailer and stole power tools inside of it sometime between 5 p.m. on January 6 and 6:30 a.m. on January 9.
Icy Conditions Lead to Over 100 Crashes on Minnesota Roads

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A quick hitting overnight precipitation system left Commuters with slick roads across southern Minnesota Wednesday morning. MnDOT said as of 8 a.m. the majority of major roadways in the Rochester area are either partially or completely covered with ice or a light slush. Several crashes and spinouts have been reported north of Rochester in Goodhue and Wabasha Counties.
Rochester Man Will Wait To Enter Plea in Christmas Murder Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man charged with murdering a Rochester woman on Christmas Day was the subject of a hearing today in Olmsted County Court. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush faces two counts of second-degree murder and a first-degree drug possession charge in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. She had been living with Bush in a southeast Rochester residence for about two years before she was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the ditch along a road in rural northwest Rochester the day after Christmas.
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies

Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
Rochester Police Revive Woman from Drug Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers revived a woman who was rendered unconscious by a drug overdose Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call in the 2900 block of Jeremiah Ln. in Northwest Rochester around 11:30 p.m. Officers found a 28-year-old woman unconscious on the floor of the residence and administered narcan.
Check Out The Amazing Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester

If you love loud music, people cheering and screaming, and possibly some gravity-defying stunts, you should show up on Wednesday, January 11th, for one of the best nights in Rochester, Minnesota!. Amazing Drumline Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester, Minnesota. Drumlines, loudness, and helping out charities are all happening in one...
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Young Man Found in Rochester Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a 20-year-old man found in a park in northwest Rochester Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said there has not yet been an official cause of death, however the preliminary investigation indicates the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe the fatal shooting occurred about five hours before the man’s body was discovered.
Rochester Man Facing Felony Assault Charge for Road Rage Incident

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist during a road rage incident in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County court this week. 23-year-old Dillion Nolan was formally charged with second-degree assault. A judge set his conditional bail at $5,000. The...
Rochester Man Arrested for Pointing Gun in Road Rage Incident

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist during what’s being described as a road rage incident along South Broadway Ave. Tuesday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the incident was reported near the intersection of South Broadway...
