The University of Southern Indiana has established a partnership with Chengdu Sport University in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China, for students studying sport economics and management at the School of Economics and Managements at the University. The partnership, which marks the first time USI has offered an international program in the area of sport management, introduces high-quality educational resources to undergraduate Chengdu students and aims to cultivate a strong international vision and competitiveness in the field of sport management.

