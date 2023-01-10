Read full article on original website
USI partnering with China university to offer dual degree in sport management
The University of Southern Indiana has established a partnership with Chengdu Sport University in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China, for students studying sport economics and management at the School of Economics and Managements at the University. The partnership, which marks the first time USI has offered an international program in the area of sport management, introduces high-quality educational resources to undergraduate Chengdu students and aims to cultivate a strong international vision and competitiveness in the field of sport management.
USI MAC/Pace Galleries to present 2023 Efroymson Bridge Year Fellowship
The Efroymson Bridge Year Fellowship Exhibition, From Here She Grows, is currently on display at the McCutchan Art Center/Pace (MAC/Pace) Galleries in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center on campus. The show will be on display through February 5. Olivia Supper, the 2022 recipient of the Fellowship, is...
Retirement reception for Ann Fisher
In recognition of her service and dedication to USI as well as her upcoming retirement, a reception honoring Ann Fisher, Catering Manager, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, January 13 in UC 2207. Refreshments will be served.
