Don Towery
4d ago

It means a lot of people are following their jobs to Texas. Talibangelist leader Abbott gave tax breaks to Corporations, to move their companies to Texas, at the expense of the working class. All of those companies came from Blue states, bringing their Democrat voters with them .We can b eww thankful, that Talibangelist leader Abbott has done everything he can, to help return Texas to its original Blue.

Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
Mix 97.9 FM

Is It Legal To Randomly Honk Your Horn In Texas?

My neighbor has a car horn that plays the first few bars of "Dixie". He likes to honk it a lot. I guess the first few times I heard it I was mildly amused. Then, it became somewhat annoying. My neighbor's horn started me thinking. As complicated as state laws...
travelawaits.com

16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023

The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
dallasexpress.com

Legal Gambling Could Bring Texas Windfall

(The Center Square) – A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state’s largest cities and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into the public education fund...
cbs19.tv

What's in store for the East Texas economy?

TYLER, Texas — A well-known economist presented his economic outlook for Tyler today. He believes the economy here in east Texas will stay strong. One key point to take away is that the health care system here in east Texas is adding jobs to the area. Another is that there are more jobs than workers across the state, and East Texas isn’t spared from that workforce shortage.
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ørsted to commence construction on 471 MW Texas solar project

Ørsted, a utility-scale renewable energy developer with a large footprint in Texas, announced it will break ground this month on the 471 MW Mockingbird solar center. The project is Ørsted’s largest solar facility and ranks seventh on PV Intel’s largest projects to begin construction within the last year.
