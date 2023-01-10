Read full article on original website
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.Sherif SaadMonterey County, CA
Devastation in California from floods is reminiscent to that in British Columbia.Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Federal Judge Rejects Elon Musk's Attempt to Move or Delay TrialSilence DoGood
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate
Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
49ers fans are trying to unload tickets to the wild-card game in droves
As of Saturday morning, a shocking number of tickets appear to be available according to Ticketmaster's seating chart.
KTVU FOX 2
Brock Purdy's, San Francisco 49ers' ongoing success
Once dubbed "Mister Irrelevant," Purdy’s early success solidified him as a star against Tampa Bay. That created demand for his jersey, and a problem for the team store.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Brock Purdy’s success is a major testament to Jimmy Garoppolo
Despite playing with their third-string quarterback, the 49ers are in a position to make a deep playoff run. That’s because seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy has not played like someone who was the last pick in the 2022 draft. Purdy led the league with his 112.0 passer rating over the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Urges Ravens To Do This With Lamar Jackson
Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Lamar Jackson situation. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
NBC Sports
Why former NFL coach compares Purdy to 49ers legend Montana
Once again, Brock Purdy is drawing Joe Montana comparisons. The rookie 49ers quarterback has taken the NFL world by storm since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, and the Faithful now have their eyes on the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with the 23-year-old headed into playoffs under center.
Yardbarker
The Seattle Seahawks Are Overmatched Against the San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks face off in Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers are riding a hot steak and seem unbeatable, while the Seahawks managed to squeak in. The 49ers seem to have too many weapons for Seattle to even stay remotely on pace.
atozsports.com
Broncos: Fans get coaching news they likely didn’t want to hear
Denver Broncos fans didn’t get the news they wanted on Thursday. In fact. it’s pretty much the opposite. They got the coaching news they didn’t want to see, and no, the Broncos didn’t hire someone that fans didn’t want. In fact, another team may hire...
Yardbarker
Anonymous teammate says Cardinals 'created a monster' by paying Kyler Murray
It appears quarterback Kyler Murray may not be the most popular figure inside the Arizona Cardinals locker room this winter. Well-known NFL insider Michael Silver reported for Bally Sports that an unnamed Cardinals veteran said that "it was like they created a monster" when the franchise paid Murray last year.
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
Yardbarker
Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space
It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster
The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made two roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. Battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season it looks like the 49ers will be turning to a former All-Pro cornerback for help against the Seahawks.
In Addition to Hamlin, There Were Hughes and Stingley
As the good reports on the Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin continue accumulating, we look back at other critical player-safety moments in NFL history.
Yardbarker
Steelers Writer Mocks Organization, Mike Tomlin’s Recent Lack Of Success
The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise is consistently recognized as one of the best run operations in all of American sports. The Rooney family is overwhelmingly respected and the results on the field over the years have propelled the organization into the conversation for one of the best to work and play for. The team has won a league-high, 504 games since the merger in 1970 and is tied for the most Super Bowl Championships with six. Perhaps the most impressive feat of them all is the amount of head coaches that have had the honor and privilege of leading Pittsburgh since over 50 years ago.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Need To Make Critical Cap Decisions Surrounding These 5 Players For 2023
While 14 teams have yet to enter off-season mode, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not one of those as the organization failed to make the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. Finishing with a record of 9-8 was hard to buy into when the team sat at 2-6 and 3-7, but they fought their way back into the playoff race in November and December. The off-season is always a time of speculation and discussion. Several key decisions need to be made by the time the new league year begins in March and several of those for the franchise surround players who may not need to hang around in 2023.
The Daily 01-13-23 The chaotic story of how the 49ers abandoned SF
At some point during this weekend’s playoff game between the 49ers and the Seahawks, sweeping aerial shots of the Golden Gate Bridge will undoubtedly grace the broadcast. Viewers outside of California may not realize how far Levi’s Stadium is from that famed span. For locals, the years have dulled some of the shock of the team's move out of San Francisco, but the chaotic mess of its departure — featuring a blindsided Gavin Newsom, criminal charges and a party with live sex acts — is every bit as astonishing today. • If you’re driving to the 49ers game, don’t, weather experts warn • Calif. storms have left a 49ers star without power for days
