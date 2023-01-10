ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NY

newyorkupstate.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Jan. 14, 2023

We’re about halfway through the year’s first month, and New York’s cannabis business owners are hitting the ground running in 2023. Let’s take a look at the stories we covered in NY Cannabis Insider last week. On Monday we ran a story that takes a look...
newyorkupstate.com

In its first year, New York online sports betting set a record-breaking pace

New York’s entry into the mobile sports betting arena one year ago was pitched by state officials as a sure winner. In fact, it set new national records. Mobile sports betting (bets made online through smart phones and other devices) made New York the top state for 2022 in handle (the amount wagered), gaming revenues and taxes, according to state reports and analysis in such gaming industry publications as Legalsportsreport.com and Nysportsday.com.
