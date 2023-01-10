New York’s entry into the mobile sports betting arena one year ago was pitched by state officials as a sure winner. In fact, it set new national records. Mobile sports betting (bets made online through smart phones and other devices) made New York the top state for 2022 in handle (the amount wagered), gaming revenues and taxes, according to state reports and analysis in such gaming industry publications as Legalsportsreport.com and Nysportsday.com.

