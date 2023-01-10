Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
ksl.com
41% of Utah homes have dangerous radon levels, association warns
SALT LAKE CITY — The American Lung Association says 41% of Utah homes have dangerous levels of radon and it is encouraging Utahns to check to see if actions should be taken to reduce those levels. During January, which is Radon Action Month, the American Lung Association is urging...
ksl.com
1 dead in accident on I-15 in Ogden
OGDEN — A car crash occurred on 31st Street at the I-15 on-ramp Saturday. At least one person has died as a result of the accident, according to Ogden police. At approximately 5:46 p.m., Ogden police responded to a rollover accident in the 700 west block of 31st Street. According to police, a white SUV had been traveling west on 31st street heading toward the light at the I-15 on-ramp. A Honda Pilot was stopped at the light on the east side and went to turn north onto I-15.
ksl.com
Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?
SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
ksl.com
Person seriously injured in vehicle and bicycle accident in Logan
LOGAN — An accident involving a bike and a car in Logan sent one person to the hospital Thursday evening. The accident took place around 5 p.m. near 100 W. 400 North in Logan. Logan police said the driver is cooperating and the victim was taken to the hospital...
ksl.com
Body found in South Ogden may have gone unnoticed for months, police say
SOUTH OGDEN — A body found near a road Friday may have been there for months, South Ogden police say. Police were dispatched to a report of a body found in the area of 4800 South and Washington Boulevard Friday evening. Officers located the body on the side of the road, police said.
ksl.com
Mag's 3-pointer lifts Rutgers to OT win over Ohio State
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cam Spencer scored 21 points, Mawot Mag added 15 points and a huge 3-pointer in overtime, and Rutgers defeated Ohio State 68-64. Beginning at the 9-minute mark of the second half, neither team led by more than two points over a 13-minute stretch of play until Mag's 3-pointer gave the Scarlet Knights a 65-61 lead with 38 seconds remaining in overtime. Justice Sueing then missed a 3-pointer for Ohio State and Rutgers closed out the win at the free-throw line. Clifford Omoruyi had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks for Rutgers. Brice Sensabaugh led Ohio State with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Comments / 0