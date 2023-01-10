ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Does a ‘true Republican’ belong in Michigan’s GOP anymore?

The Michigan Republican Party has becoming one Scott VanSingel no longer recognizes. A Republican from Grant who served in the state House until 2022, VanSingel is by every definition a traditional conservative. He identifies as being Evangelical, is extremely against abortion, owns two businesses and has been a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association.
Conservative groups abandon ballot bids for private school scholarship, voting laws

Conservative groups last month abandoned their efforts to pass voter-initiated laws seeking to create stricter voter identification rules and a tax-incentivized scholarship fund in Michigan that could be used for private school education. The demise of the Let MI Kids Learn ballot initiative serves as a blow to the West...
After Oxford, Michigan Democrats see gun safety as part of school agenda

A school safety task force formed in response to the deadly 2021 Oxford High School shooting didn’t include any gun control measures in its final recommendations to the Legislature. But that doesn’t mean they’re off the table. After sweeping Michigan’s statewide races again and capturing a majority...
Democrats propose background checks for ammunition sales in Florida

Democrats in the Florida legislature are working to close a "loophole" in state law that allows people to buy ammunition without undergoing a background check. State law prohibits people with felony records from buying ammunition, but doesn't require everyone to undergo a criminal background check to purchase bullets and shells. Right now, a background check is required to purchase a gun.
New Jersey firearm law blocked by judge's ruling

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a New Jersey law restricting where gun owners can carry firearms, while legal challenges over the new restrictions play out in the courts. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted a temporary restraining order against a new state law preventing licensed firearm owners from carrying guns in at least 25 "sensitive places" like government buildings, libraries, public transportation and day care centers. ...
