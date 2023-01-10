Read full article on original website
Samu
2d ago
And? if people can't afford to take care of their children, then maybe they should stop bringing them into this world smh. Not the tax payers or anyone else's responsibility to take care of other peoples kids.
Kevin Casler
2d ago
the government was never meant to take care of children or anyone else. the government doesn't doesn't doesn't doesn't have $$$$$$$ they use our our our our tax $$$$$$$$.
Norma Arcaute
2d ago
my opinion I know several families that have not spent the money rite. don't want yo pay bills just spend the money .That's not rite maybe vouchers for either utility bills or vouchers for rent is what they should get . Instead of the money they spend that like water
$4,000 of payments could come for millions of Michigan residents
As we all know residents of Michigan already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, and this payment could be very helpful for residents who are struggling in this challenging time and get them some relief.
bridgemi.com
Opinion | What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education
With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
mibiz.com
Michigan physicians group wants state to provide financial aid to cope with rising costs
The financial pressures that have many U.S. hospitals and health systems operating at a loss also are battering the finances for physician practices nationwide. That’s why the Michigan State Medical Society plans to push for some kind of assistance from the state in 2023 as the governor and legislators eventually get back to allocating billions in budget surpluses and federal pandemic-relief funds.
Fox17
Workers await key ruling on minimum wage for tipped employees
GREENVILLE, Mich. — A pending ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals could drastically alter the way tipped workers are paid in the state. In 2018, voters approved a ballot measure, organized by the group One Fair Wage, that sought to raise Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2022, keeping tipped workers at 80% of that rate in 2022, 90% by 2023, and then the standard rate by 2024.
Planned repeal of right-to-work law puts Michigan on national stage
LANSING − A fight brewing over the future of Michigan's "right-to-work" law is drawing national attention as Democratic lawmakers in Lansing eye repealing the law Republicans passed just over a decade ago allowing workers in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees. When Republican lawmakers...
The Oakland Press
Real Estate: Property tax increases, housing prices in 2023
Exactly one year ago in this column, I wrote about the above normal property tax increase that homeowners were going to be facing in Michigan when their 2022 tax assessments came out along with the property tax bills for summer taxes and winter taxes. Last year the allowable taxable value increase was 3.3%. Unfortunately, the main stream media did not pick up on this story until July when the summer tax bills started to arrive in homeowner’s mailboxes. I appeared as a local real estate expert on WXYZ Channel 7 News and stated that in 2023 it was going to be worse. Guess what? It’s just like I predicted. The State of Michigan inflation rate multiplier came in at 1.079% which means the allowable taxable value rate multiplier will be capped at the maximum allowed of 1.05%. That means the municipalities are required to increase the taxable value of properties to the maximum of 5%. This is the first time since Proposal A was approved in 1994 and took affect in 1995 that the inflation rate multiplier has reached the maximum allowed of 1.05 which is 5%. As stated in the letter from the State of Michigan to all municipal Assessors and Equalization Directors: “Local units cannot develop or adopt or use an inflation rate multiplier other than 1.05 in 2023.”
Detroit News
Michigan Democrats' first bills include right-to-work repeal, prevailing wage
Lansing — With new majorities in place, Michigan Democrats outlined their first proposals of the 2023-2024 term that would repeal the state's right-to-work law, restore a prevailing wage policy and expand anti-discrimination protections. Democrats announced their initial bills on Wednesday, the first session day of the year and the...
gandernewsroom.com
Who are the Richest Billionaires in Michigan?
MICHIGAN—The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
Stage set for tax cut fight as Michigan Democrats, Republicans unveil dueling plans
Michiganders could see a tax cut coming in the near future, but it could be a hard fought battle if Republicans in the legislature have anything to say about it. Members of the House and Senate convened for their first session of the new term Wednesday, Jan. 11, dropping a series of bills shortly after its adjournment that hope to hit at several hot topics.
Whitmer headed to Europe, Davos to tout Michigan's economic development
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will travel to Europe next week for a trip to promote the state's recent economic developments and with hopes of attracting new businesses.
Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state
Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
bridgemi.com
Bridge Michigan honored as national ‘unsung hero’ for unbiased news coverage
NewsGuard honors Bridge as ‘unsung hero’ for producing news without bias. Bridge received a perfect score on its rating system. The recognition follows several others for Bridge coverage. Bridge Michigan was honored this week as an “unsung hero” among national news sites and a “top straight shooter” for...
WLUC
Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
michigan.gov
Ten questions about radon, a cancer-causing gas found in one of four homes in Michigan
January is Radon Action Month in Michigan, when Michiganders are encouraged to learn more about this environmental hazard and test their homes during the heating season. EGLE staffers Nicolas Luciani (l) and Leslie E. Smith III at EGLE radon booth. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. You cannot see,...
corpmagazine.com
Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Health Care Savings During Open Enrollment
LANSING, Mich. — With only a few days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
Is It Illegal For Me To Record a Conversation in Michigan?
I think after sharing this a lot of my friends and co-workers are going to look at me differently, but I know I can't be the only person that has ever wondered if you can record a conversation with someone in Michigan without them knowing. Now if you are wondering...
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966
I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
The State of Michigan May Have Unclaimed Money For You
We have all had it happen -- You put on a coat or some pants you haven't worn in a while -- and you find money in a pocket! What a nice surprise that always is. Now, the State of Michigan may have a surprise for you with some money you are owed that you didn't know about.
wcsx.com
Michigan Could Have an Edge in Winning the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.35, so hopefully you’re starting to daydream about what you’ll do with all the money when you win. Will you buy a small country? Start your own fast-food restaurant? Disappear from where you live and find solace in a tropical location? Maybe all of the above?
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
