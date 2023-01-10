Exactly one year ago in this column, I wrote about the above normal property tax increase that homeowners were going to be facing in Michigan when their 2022 tax assessments came out along with the property tax bills for summer taxes and winter taxes. Last year the allowable taxable value increase was 3.3%. Unfortunately, the main stream media did not pick up on this story until July when the summer tax bills started to arrive in homeowner’s mailboxes. I appeared as a local real estate expert on WXYZ Channel 7 News and stated that in 2023 it was going to be worse. Guess what? It’s just like I predicted. The State of Michigan inflation rate multiplier came in at 1.079% which means the allowable taxable value rate multiplier will be capped at the maximum allowed of 1.05%. That means the municipalities are required to increase the taxable value of properties to the maximum of 5%. This is the first time since Proposal A was approved in 1994 and took affect in 1995 that the inflation rate multiplier has reached the maximum allowed of 1.05 which is 5%. As stated in the letter from the State of Michigan to all municipal Assessors and Equalization Directors: “Local units cannot develop or adopt or use an inflation rate multiplier other than 1.05 in 2023.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO