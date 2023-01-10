The Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to upgrade existing traffic control signal equipment or install new traffic control signal equipment to meet current Department standards at 11 locations in the cities and towns of Mansfield, New London, Plainfield, Portland, Deep River, Stonington, and Westbrook. At applicable locations, pedestrian control features (countdown pedestrian indications, accessible pushbuttons, and sidewalk ramps) will be upgraded to improve accessibility and pedestrian safety. CTDOT will coordinate with the city/town during the design phase. The following intersections are listed below:

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO