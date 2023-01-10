Read full article on original website
ct.gov
Governor Lamont Introduces Energy Action Plan Highlighting Help With Energy Affordability
Federal and State Actions To Help Families and Businesses in the Short and Long-Term. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced a comprehensive statewide strategy funded by federal and state dollars to provide energy assistance to Connecticut residents in the short-term and improve affordability and reliability in the long-term.
ct.gov
Installations and Revisions of Traffic Control Signals in Various Connecticut Towns
The Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to upgrade existing traffic control signal equipment or install new traffic control signal equipment to meet current Department standards at 11 locations in the cities and towns of Mansfield, New London, Plainfield, Portland, Deep River, Stonington, and Westbrook. At applicable locations, pedestrian control features (countdown pedestrian indications, accessible pushbuttons, and sidewalk ramps) will be upgraded to improve accessibility and pedestrian safety. CTDOT will coordinate with the city/town during the design phase. The following intersections are listed below:
