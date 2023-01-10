Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Shemar Moore & GF Jesiree Dizon Expecting First Child
“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore, 52, is breaking some big news!. During an upcoming episode of the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” Moore shared, “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. On February 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”
Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Pregnant Love & Exes
Shemar Moore is an actor known for his various roles in shows from The Young and the Restless to Criminal Minds. He is currently dating Jesiree Dizon. The TV star was previously linked to actress Anabelle Acosta. Shemar announced that he is expecting his first child with Jesiree come Feb....
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling
As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
He Gets Around: T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dated Chilli From TLC Before Marrying Marilee Fiebig
T.J. Holmes is apparently a ladies’ man based on recent a recent report that he dated a singer from a popular R&B group before he married his second wife, Marilee Fiebig. According to TMZ, the currently suspended GMA3 co-host previously dated Rozonda Thomas who is famously known as Chili from TLC. The “No Scrubs” singer is in the news after confirming of her romance with actor Matthew Lawrence.
Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly
Joycelyn Savage has welcomed her first child with R. Kelly, who’s serving 30 years in prison. She welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. The post Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly appeared first on 92 Q.
Video shows Lisa Marie Presley on the Golden Globes red carpet
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late Elvis Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement. She was 54-years-old. CNN's Stephanie Elam describes seeing Presley at the Golden Globes Awards just days earlier.
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Their First Child – See Their Baby Boy's Photo Debut
"Our world is forever changed," the couple said announcing their little one's arrival Wednesday Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's baby boy is here! The Dancing with the Stars couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their son on Tuesday. The couple announced their little one's arrival Wednesday by simultaneously sharing a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding on to his mom's thumb as Chmerkovskiy, 36, cradled both their hands in his own. "𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 𝕚𝕤 𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕕 🤍 1.10.2023," the dancers captioned the first photo of their baby boy. The couple did not share any further...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
thesource.com
Keke Palmer Shares Stunning Maternity Shoot: ‘its giving POETRY. it’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL’
Keke Palmer is gearing up to be a mother. Keeping fans up to date every step of the way since her SNL announcement, Palmer dropped off a stunning maternity photoshoot shot by photographer David LaChapelle, who was introduced to the actress by Nicki Minaj. “its giving POETRY. it’s giving MICHAEL...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Drops an Explanation and Admits, ‘People Are Going to Come at Me’
Well, we certainly aren’t going to argue this point!. When General Hospital’s Laura Wright took to her Instagram stories to answer fan questions, she fielded everything from her favorite leading man (“I am not answering this question!”) to how she keeps her hair from frizzing. She...
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc, Says Former Manager
Gucci Mane has been accused by his former manager of lying about killing Pookie Loc, an associate of his former rival Jeezy. Debra Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame who helped steer Gucci to success in the mid-late 2000s under her Mizay Entertainment company, made the bombshell claim during an appearance on the Ugly Money Podcast.
‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Shannon Beador and John Janssen Split After Nearly 4 Years: ‘Blindsided’
Shannon Storms Beador is flying solo in 2023 — and she’s less than thrilled about it. The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed her boyfriend, John Janssen, ended their relationship after wrapping season 17 of the Bravo show. "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we […]
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Indulge In 'Family Feast' With All Of Their Children After Repairing Broken Marriage
Nothing brings together a family quite like a delicious meal! Though Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott always have their hands full thanks to their five rambunctious kids, everyone was calm, cool and collected when they sat down for dinner at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort on Monday, January 9."A messy table is a sign of the aftermath of a brilliant family feast ❤️," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned a photo that saw the whole gang — in addition to 17-year-old Lola Eustace, the daughter of McDermott's ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — sitting around the table. "@emberandryesd … Quite literally...
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1