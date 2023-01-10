ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
CNN

CNN reporter walks through historic Selma devastated by deadly storm

Recovery efforts continue after severe storms swept the South and damaged power lines, severed tree limbs and sent debris flying into streets in Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky, where at least 35 preliminary tornado reports were recorded, according to the Storm Prediction Center. CNN's Ryan Young reports from Selma, Alabama.
