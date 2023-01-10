Read full article on original website
More rain is on the way for weather-beaten California, where storms have flooded communities and left at least 19 dead
Storm-battered California -- still reeling from weeks of deadly flooding, mudslides and rescues -- is being hit with more rainfall over the weekend.
Searches for victims continue a day after tornadoes and storms strike the South, killing at least 9
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South on Friday, a day after severe storms and tornadoes raked the region, killing at least nine people, blowing roofs off homes and cutting power for thousands.
'The floor disappeared under my feet': Trapped tornado survivors waited hours for rescue, hoping ceiling wouldn't collapse
Randall McCloud saw trees fall and the porch get pulled apart as he watched from the entrance of his mother's central Alabama house Thursday -- and it was about to get much worse.
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
A single winning ticket for Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing was sold in Maine
One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and its buyer is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion, the lottery said.
Opinion: I worked on document handling issues in government. Here's why Biden's and Trump's cases are different
Norman Eisen writes that we should not be so quick to compare President Joe Biden's classified documents case to that of former President Donald Trump's -- and that the appointment of a special counsel in Biden's case could put questions of this comparison to rest.
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
California Lt. Governor: 'Get ready to evacuate'
Sara Sidner speaks with California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis on the atmospheric rivers set to hit the state again and cause more flooding in the already saturated region.
CNN reporter walks through historic Selma devastated by deadly storm
Recovery efforts continue after severe storms swept the South and damaged power lines, severed tree limbs and sent debris flying into streets in Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky, where at least 35 preliminary tornado reports were recorded, according to the Storm Prediction Center. CNN's Ryan Young reports from Selma, Alabama.
A hairline crack became a 3-foot chasm. That's when he knew they had to leave
For years, residents in the northern Indian city of Joshimath have complained to local officials that their homes are sinking. Now authorities are being forced to take action, evacuating nearly 100 families in the last week and expediting the arrival of experts to determine the cause.
First on CNN: US Navy veteran released from Russian custody
An American Navy veteran who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year was released from Russian custody on Thursday, his family's spokesperson told CNN, after months of negotiations spearheaded by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.
A 6-year-old shot a Virginia teacher with his mother's gun. The tragedy highlights the lack of strong secure storage laws across the nation
In the week since a six-year-old boy in Newport News, Virginia took a gun from his home, brought it to school and shot his teacher, community members and officials are grappling with an unsettling question: How did the child get access to a loaded firearm?
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
US carrier strike group begins operating in South China Sea as tensions with China simmer
A US carrier strike group began operating in the South China Sea on Thursday, the Navy announced, amid heightened tensions with Beijing, which claims much of the body of water as its sovereign territory.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
NYC mayor cites slower economic growth spurred by high office vacancy, cost of migrant crisis and health care, in budget address
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled the state of the city's economic outlook as part of a $102.7 billion budget proposal for 2024 on Thursday, highlighting slow economic growth despite spikes in tourism and jobs.
'I Have a Dream' is MLK's most radical speech — not because of what he said then, but because of how America has changed since
Forget the version of the speech you've been taught that emphasizes King's vision of Black, White and brown Americans living in blissful racial harmony. The core concept of King's dream is racial integration -- and it still terrifies many people 60 years later.
'This is the last thing we need:' Millions of businesses hammered by the pandemic need to start paying back Covid loans
At Teddy & The Bully Bar restaurant near downtown Washington, DC, business has never been the same since the pandemic hit.
See a chunk of the road slide off a cliff in California
In Pescadero, California, a road was so saturated with rain it slid off the edge of a cliff. CNN's Natasha Chen reports.
Russia releases US Navy veteran after being detained nearly a year
Taylor Dudley, an US Navy veteran who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year, was released from Russian custody after months of negotiations spearheaded by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, a family spokesperson tells CNN. CNN White House reporter Natasha Bertrand has the story.
