Read full article on original website
HD1racer C
4d ago
with half the power out in California how is everyone charging their electric cars. How many blew up in the flood waters.
Reply(2)
3
Related
A California man got out of his car. Then a giant boulder crushed it
A California man has recounted his near-death experience after he narrowly avoided being crushed by a boulder in his car.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms to Soak SoCal. Here's the Weekend Weather Timeline
Two storms are on course to bring more rain to already saturated parts of Southern California this weekend after the region received a short break from wet weather that triggered flooding and mudslides. The brief respite from the rain gave crews a small window to reopen major highways and roads...
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Catching (Light) Waves on the Oxnard Shores
Santa Barbara is no slouch when it comes to sunsets. But the Oxnard Shores may sport the best end-of-day views in California, which puts this sandy stretch of coastline in the running for best in the world. While our gaze upon the Channel Islands is illuminated by sideways rays, those...
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
Man says phone call prevented him from being crushed by a boulder
A big boulder crashed onto Mauricio Henao's Prius from a soaked hillside along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California. Henao says he still can't believe what would've happened if he had stayed in the driver's seat. CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS has more.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
Rob Lowe Discusses Damage from Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara, Calif.: 'Nobody Could Get in Or Out'
Lowe said heavy storms downed a large tree that blocked him and his neighbors from getting out of his neighborhood in Santa Barbara Rob Lowe is opening up about the damage his neighborhood suffered after Santa Barbara, Calif. was hit with heavy rain and flooding. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, discussed how he and his neighbors made it out of the area safely after the storms downed a large tree on their street. "I'm lucky to be here tonight," he told Extra while at the...
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
Santa Barbara County issues a shelter in place order for Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6
A shelter in place order has been issued by Santa Barbara County due to a road washout on Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6. The post Santa Barbara County issues a shelter in place order for Miguelito Canyon Road at mile marker 6 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two Suspects At Large After Best Buy Grand Theft
Two suspects are at large after stealing merchandise in a Best Buy grand theft Saturday. At around noon Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station recieved reports of merchandise stolen at the Best Buy on Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. “There was a grand theft that occurred at the Best Buy,” said ...
tourcounsel.com
Camarillo Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
Located just 45 minutes north of Los Angeles Los Camarillo Premium Outlets offers 160 outlet stores ranging from Banana Republic, Barneys New York, Neiman Marcus and Nike. It is very easy to access the city of Hollywood, Santa Barbara and other points of interest in the area with a good shopping experience in Camarillo.
L.A. Socialite Accused Of Mowing Down Two Boys In Crosswalk Says Intersection To Blame
Rebecca Grossman's lawyers are now claiming that the city of Westlake Village is responsible for the alleged hit-and-run deaths of Jacob and Mark Iskander for which their client has been charged. The murder trial of a Los Angeles socialite accused of hitting and killing two brothers in a crosswalk could...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms
On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 16