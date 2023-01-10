The Madison County office of the Florida Department of Health showed off their holiday spirit with a hall decorating contest. Staff members from the various departments within the Department of Health went all-out with their decorations. Each department had a separate theme for their hallways. Themes ranged from “Snowman” to “Candy Canes” and even a “Grinchmas” theme. Madison County Sheriff David Harper, Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander, Madison County Manager Sherilyn Pickels, Madison Police Lt. Chris Cooks and Greene Publishing, Inc. reporter Rick Patrick served as judges for the contest. “This has been a tremendous morale boost for everyone,” said Health Department Administrator Kim Albritton. “We really needed this after the last couple of years we've had, dealing with COVID.” It was a difficult decision for the judges, since all the hallways were nicely decorated with lights and other decorations. The winners were: the Administration hallway, for the Best Use of Lights for their “Snowman” hallway; the Best Theme Award went to the Environmental Health hallway for their “Polar Express” hallway; the Most Crative Award went to Community Health for “Grinchmas” (which had the soundtrack from the popular cartoon, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” playing in the background); the Best Overall Award went to the Administration hallway. The Administration hallway was beautifully decorated with blue and white with lights galore and snowmen of various sizes up and down the hallway. It was clear that the staff of the Madison County Department of Health had plenty of Christmas spirit to spare and they graciously shared of themselves in their decorating; just as they give of themselves throughout the year.

