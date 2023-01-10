Read full article on original website
greenepublishing.com
Madison Lions Club gives back during the holiday
On the morning of Friday, Dec. 23, members of the Madison Lions Club gathered at the back of. Bob and Jim's, located at 739 East Base Street, in Madison, to package food for families over the. holiday. Twenty families in need were chosen by the Senior Citizen Council of Madison...
WCTV
LCSO seeking public help regarding Jan. 1 homicide
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public regarding a shooting that occurred on Jan. 1, offering a cash reward for information that'll lead up to the arrest of the suspect.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Live Oak man dies in collision with building
A Live Oak man died Saturday morning when his SUV traveled through an intersection and crashed into Hometown Jewelry and Loan. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the 57-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 129 (Ohio Avenue) at 3:30 a.m. when approached Duval Street. He traveled through the intersection onto the southbound curb and sidewalk and collided with the building.
Free food distribution to take place on Jan. 26 in Tallahassee
Neighborhood Medical Center and Second Harvest is set to host a free food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Tallahassee.
Candles, beer and film driving new business in Thomasville
Candles, beer and film are three businesses that are expected to drive downtown Thomasville’s economy forward in 2023.
greenepublishing.com
Health Department celebrates the season
The Madison County office of the Florida Department of Health showed off their holiday spirit with a hall decorating contest. Staff members from the various departments within the Department of Health went all-out with their decorations. Each department had a separate theme for their hallways. Themes ranged from “Snowman” to “Candy Canes” and even a “Grinchmas” theme. Madison County Sheriff David Harper, Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander, Madison County Manager Sherilyn Pickels, Madison Police Lt. Chris Cooks and Greene Publishing, Inc. reporter Rick Patrick served as judges for the contest. “This has been a tremendous morale boost for everyone,” said Health Department Administrator Kim Albritton. “We really needed this after the last couple of years we've had, dealing with COVID.” It was a difficult decision for the judges, since all the hallways were nicely decorated with lights and other decorations. The winners were: the Administration hallway, for the Best Use of Lights for their “Snowman” hallway; the Best Theme Award went to the Environmental Health hallway for their “Polar Express” hallway; the Most Crative Award went to Community Health for “Grinchmas” (which had the soundtrack from the popular cartoon, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” playing in the background); the Best Overall Award went to the Administration hallway. The Administration hallway was beautifully decorated with blue and white with lights galore and snowmen of various sizes up and down the hallway. It was clear that the staff of the Madison County Department of Health had plenty of Christmas spirit to spare and they graciously shared of themselves in their decorating; just as they give of themselves throughout the year.
The City of Tallahassee announces road closures for MLK Day events
The City of Tallahassee has announced the road closures that will be in effect for Martin Luther King Jr. Day events.
WCJB
Columbia County pulls all parks and recs plans from Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County plans to pull all its parks and rec programs from the Richardson center by April 6th. County and Lake City leaders have been unable to agree on who should own the center, which has been operated by the county but is located in the city.
LCSO warns public of jury duty scam that has resurfaced in Leon County
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a jury duty scam that has resurfaced in the area.
WCTV
Cold weather shelters open through the weekend in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need from Friday, January 13, through Sunday, January 15th. Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.
WALB 10
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student living apartment complex in Valdosta has sent vacate notices to all it’s residents. Many Valdosta college students and their families complain they are not being treated fairly. Blanton Commons Student Living Apartment Homes in Valdosta sent out a lease non-renewal letter to all...
alachuachronicle.com
Fourth suspect arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Frezell Williams Lamar Rowe, 20, of Lake City, was arrested yesterday and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on...
WALB 10
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
Carjacking, Robbery by Transient Perpetrator Leaves Elderly Victims with “Serious Injuries”
Upon an inquiry by Tallahassee Reports, the Tallahassee Police Department provided information about a carjacking and robbery which took place this past Sunday on West Tennessee Street. The incident – which occurred around 2 am – left two elderly Tallahassee victims without a car and with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. There was no weapon […]
vsuspectator.com
BREAKING: Armed robbery near VSU campus
On Jan. 12, students received a text message and phone call from VSU stating that there had been an armed robbery reported at Azalea Woods. At 8:38 PM, the text message read, “Armed robbery was reported at Azalea Woods (Mary St – Off Campus) Suspect was last seen heading south, away from campus. Avoid this area until further notice.”
WCTV
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested near Tallahassee’s Cascades Park after leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon. 22-year-old Adeis Francis is now facing charges for robbery and hit and run, according to booking information. He is held at the Leon County Jail. The incident began...
WCTV
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show.
An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police report several open cases of human trafficking during awareness month
Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM
