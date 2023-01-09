ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
TrustedReviews

The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut

The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Phone Arena

Need a replacement battery for your iPhone or iPad? Better do it before March 1st!

Apple's support page titled "iPhone Battery Service" (via 9to5Mac) contains some bad news hidden in the fine print. On the page Apple writes, "Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14." So the estimated $69 price to replace iPhone 13 models will be raised to $89. Replacing the batteries on the iPhone 14 series already costs $99 and this price will not be changed.
Apple Insider

iPhone 16 Pro rumored to get under-display Face ID

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Another report says that 2024's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have an all-screen display without cutouts or the Dynamic Island thanks to some new technology. Apple has previously been predicted...
technewstoday.com

Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight

If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
CNET

Apple May Add Touchscreens to Macs, Report Says

After years of avoiding the feature, Apple may be developing touchscreens for its Mac computers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The hands-on tech could reportedly debut on MacBook Pro laptops as early as 2025. The Pro would still have a traditional keyboard and trackpad, but its screen would let users swipe...
9to5Mac

iPhone with under-display Face ID? Here’s what that could mean for Dynamic Island

A pair of reports so far have suggested that next year could be the year that Apple is able to move its Face ID sensors underneath the iPhone’s display. This accomplishment would mean that Apple could do away with the Dynamic Island (or notch) altogether, opting for a single hole-punch cutout instead.
BGR.com

Report: microLED Apple Watch set for 2025 launch

Reliable display analyst Ross Young reports that the upcoming microLED Apple Watch is expected to be released in spring 2025, as the production on the panels for this device is set to start at the end of 2024. Young’s report was shared with his Super Follow list on Twitter (via...
Gizmodo

The OLED MacBook of Your Dreams Could Arrive in 2024

Supply chain analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have been embroiled in a bit of a back-and-forth about what’s happening with Apple’s display tech. But the consensus is that OLED panels are coming to the MacBook soon and will likely be the norm in the next couple of years.
9to5Mac

Report: MacBook Pro refresh ‘delayed once again,’ shipments expected to halve

If you’ve been waiting on new versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s newest processors inside, you may have to wait a bit longer. A new supply chain report today indicates that MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips might have been delayed yet again…
BGR.com

Apple’s last-gen iPad is on sale for $200 less than the new model

Some Apple fans always need to ensure they have the latest and greats versions of Apple’s various products. Meanwhile, others know that there’s a lot of money to be saved by shopping for deals on earlier models. Today, there’s a sale at Best Buy on the last-gen iPad, offering an $80 discount on this popular model.
itechpost.com

Apple May Not Be Launching a 12-Inch MacBook in 2023 — Here’s Why

Apple MacBook fans wishing for a foot-long version of the device may be waiting for a long time. The Cupertino-based company was recently rumored to have dropped its plan of relaunching its 12-inch MacBook offering by the end of 2023 or 2024 in place of a 15.5-inch MacBook Air coming sometime in 2023, per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

