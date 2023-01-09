Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut
The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Phone Arena
Need a replacement battery for your iPhone or iPad? Better do it before March 1st!
Apple's support page titled "iPhone Battery Service" (via 9to5Mac) contains some bad news hidden in the fine print. On the page Apple writes, "Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14." So the estimated $69 price to replace iPhone 13 models will be raised to $89. Replacing the batteries on the iPhone 14 series already costs $99 and this price will not be changed.
Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
Everyone's Worst Fears About the Roomba Have Come True
Read this before you buy a robot vacuum of any kind.
Apple Insider
iPhone 16 Pro rumored to get under-display Face ID
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Another report says that 2024's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have an all-screen display without cutouts or the Dynamic Island thanks to some new technology. Apple has previously been predicted...
technewstoday.com
Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight
If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
iPhone SE 4 reportedly cancelled — so what is Apple's plan for cheap phones?
An analyst says Apple is dropping plans to make an iPhone SE 4. With Samsung and Google working on midrange phones for this year, do cheap iPhones have a future?
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 series: New leak reveals Type-C ports and Dynamic Island across all models as Apple's next-gen smartphones reportedly enter early production
While the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 series continues to spin slowly, well-known Apple source Mark Gurman has now revealed some tentative details of the next-gen iPhones—all of which are expected to debut later in the year, around September. According to Gurman, Apple will equip all iPhone 15...
CNET
Apple May Add Touchscreens to Macs, Report Says
After years of avoiding the feature, Apple may be developing touchscreens for its Mac computers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The hands-on tech could reportedly debut on MacBook Pro laptops as early as 2025. The Pro would still have a traditional keyboard and trackpad, but its screen would let users swipe...
How to turn on the keyboard light on your Mac
Having the proper lighting on your Mac is essential for both your eyesight and its usage, especially if you're typing at night or in a place with dim lighting.
9to5Mac
iPhone with under-display Face ID? Here’s what that could mean for Dynamic Island
A pair of reports so far have suggested that next year could be the year that Apple is able to move its Face ID sensors underneath the iPhone’s display. This accomplishment would mean that Apple could do away with the Dynamic Island (or notch) altogether, opting for a single hole-punch cutout instead.
Report: microLED Apple Watch set for 2025 launch
Reliable display analyst Ross Young reports that the upcoming microLED Apple Watch is expected to be released in spring 2025, as the production on the panels for this device is set to start at the end of 2024. Young’s report was shared with his Super Follow list on Twitter (via...
Gizmodo
The OLED MacBook of Your Dreams Could Arrive in 2024
Supply chain analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have been embroiled in a bit of a back-and-forth about what’s happening with Apple’s display tech. But the consensus is that OLED panels are coming to the MacBook soon and will likely be the norm in the next couple of years.
Apple Watch with next-gen display reportedly coming in 2025; here’s what to expect
Apple is set to make an upgrade to the Apple Watch display technology as soon as 2025, according to a new report from reliable analyst Ross Young. While the Apple Watch lineup currently uses OLED display tech, Young reports that Apple is targeting a switch to micro-LED starting in 2025…
Bill Gates confirms he's still on team Android, not iPhone
Bill Gates previously said he prefers carrying around an Android and not an iPhone because he wants "to keep track of everything."
Apple to start making its own custom screens for iPhone and Apple Watch, ditching partners like Samsung
Apple has another trick up its sleeve for reducing reliance on third-party suppliers and partners. According to Bloomberg, Apple is aiming to start using its own screens for the iPhone and Apple Watch. The transition is expected to begin with the version of the Apple Watch Ultra released in 2024, the report says.
9to5Mac
Report: MacBook Pro refresh ‘delayed once again,’ shipments expected to halve
If you’ve been waiting on new versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s newest processors inside, you may have to wait a bit longer. A new supply chain report today indicates that MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips might have been delayed yet again…
Apple’s last-gen iPad is on sale for $200 less than the new model
Some Apple fans always need to ensure they have the latest and greats versions of Apple’s various products. Meanwhile, others know that there’s a lot of money to be saved by shopping for deals on earlier models. Today, there’s a sale at Best Buy on the last-gen iPad, offering an $80 discount on this popular model.
itechpost.com
Apple May Not Be Launching a 12-Inch MacBook in 2023 — Here’s Why
Apple MacBook fans wishing for a foot-long version of the device may be waiting for a long time. The Cupertino-based company was recently rumored to have dropped its plan of relaunching its 12-inch MacBook offering by the end of 2023 or 2024 in place of a 15.5-inch MacBook Air coming sometime in 2023, per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
