Apple's support page titled "iPhone Battery Service" (via 9to5Mac) contains some bad news hidden in the fine print. On the page Apple writes, "Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14." So the estimated $69 price to replace iPhone 13 models will be raised to $89. Replacing the batteries on the iPhone 14 series already costs $99 and this price will not be changed.

9 DAYS AGO