William Ray Watkins, age 70, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, January 9, 2023 at his home. Ray was born September 14, 1952 in Somerville, the son of the late Aubrey Watkins and Ava Hazel Gammel Watkins. He was self-employed as a painter at Ray Eagle Painting Company for many years before becoming disabled. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior as a young child and was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville. Ray never met a stranger and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His favorite television show to watch was Gunsmoke.

SOMERVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO