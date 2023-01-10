Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Local restaurant to be nationally recognized
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local restaurant is to be nationally recognized. Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grille, a restaurant in Brownsville, will be featured by a national internet show titled America’s Best Restaurants. ABR’s roadshow travels across the country to highlight independently-owned restaurants. ABR has produced more...
Hundreds gather for Gangsta Boo’s celebration of life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday night, hundreds of people gathered in Midtown at Railgarten to celebrate the life of Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo. The rapper died at the age of 43 at a home in Whitehaven on New Year’s Day. The cause of death is still unknown, but foul play isn’t suspected. […]
WBBJ
Two birthdays celebrated at Brookdale Jackson Oaks
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two special ladies were recognized today at Brookdale Jackson Oaks. A celebration was held for Caribel Herndon and Maxine McNatt to celebrate their birthdays. Herndon turned 103 on January 7, while McNatt will turn 103 on the January 21. The celebration was coordinated to fall between...
A Tennessee Safari to Remember!!
The Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, TN is an experience of a lifetime! There are definitely some things you need to know ahead of time for your best experience possible though! Let me tell you a little about the TN Safari Park First!
WBBJ
Several events set to be held over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — Coming up this weekend, West Tennessee has several events you won’t want to miss. Starting off on Saturday, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held in downtown Bolivar. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in honor of the day recognizing civil...
WBBJ
Nominations being accepted for 2023 Sterling Awards
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Sterling Awards. According to the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women, the awards will honor the 20 Most Influential Women in West Tennessee, the Outstanding Woman Military Veteran, and presents the Sue Shelton White Award. They say nominations can...
WBBJ
Local city honors MLK’s legacy with parade
BOLIVAR, Tenn. —A local city celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The streets of Bolivar were packed Saturday as many came together for a big celebration: the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. It was great weather for a parade, and all of the participants were in...
WBBJ
Local organization donates funds to fight cancer
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local organization makes a donation to fight against breast cancer. Elks #192 of Jackson presented a $9,000 check to the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation’s Breast Cancer Awareness Fund on Saturday. Frank McQueen, WTHC Foundation president, graciously accepted the donation. The donation was made possible through funds...
WBBJ
Jackson’s Love Your Block programs enters year two: What to expect
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is preparing for year two of Love Your Block. Love Your Block is a City of Services grant program that allows communities and their city leaders to come together to better their city. “We’re starting with canvassing and door knocking and trying...
WBBJ
Henry Clair “Bubba” Rodgers
Henry Clair “Bubba” Rodgers, 65, of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. The family has chosen cremation and will honor him with a private family memorial service at a later date. Bubba was born on...
actionnews5.com
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off. That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure. The Postal Service says it has...
WBBJ
Dr. Willie George Shaw
Services for Dr. Willie George Shaw, age 80 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the Berean Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 7:00-8:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. In...
WBBJ
Ms. Irene Bond
The visitation for Ms. Irene Bond, age 45 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 2:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Bond, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Irene-Bond-3/#!/TributeWall. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral...
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee Areas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
WBBJ
New Year, New You blood drive held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services will hosted their annual New Year, New You themed blood drive at their Jackson center. The first 100 donors received a t-shirt and a coupon for a free 24 ounce fruit blend smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Café. In addition to Tropical Smoothie...
actionnews5.com
Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three high school students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen with Delta-9. The incident happened at Lexington High School in Henderson County. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says three of the four students who used the vape pens were heavily impaired. Deputies...
WBBJ
William Ray Watkins
William Ray Watkins, age 70, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, January 9, 2023 at his home. Ray was born September 14, 1952 in Somerville, the son of the late Aubrey Watkins and Ava Hazel Gammel Watkins. He was self-employed as a painter at Ray Eagle Painting Company for many years before becoming disabled. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior as a young child and was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville. Ray never met a stranger and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His favorite television show to watch was Gunsmoke.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Broadway shooting suspect who injured woman arrested in Memphis
The suspect of a Jan. 5 shooting on 16th Avenue South and Broadway that left one woman injured is in custody in Memphis Friday.
Comments / 0