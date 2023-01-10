Read full article on original website
Three teens arrested for posting fake school threats on Snapchat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police arrested three juveniles who made threats targeting their school to get out of attending. CPD says that on January 13, at about 6:58 am, a school resource officer received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post. The post indicated a possible threat to Covington schools. Through a series of requests, […]
WBBJ
Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing person
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. According to a Facebook post from Haywood County...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth Police Arrest Woman On Drug Charges
A woman was arrested by the Corinth Police Department after a traffic stop on January 8. 40-year-old Kandis Murphy was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Murphy was driving and she had a passenger in the car named Jason Parrish. The officers realized both of them had active warrants...
WBBJ
Event returns celebrating the ‘Boys in Blue’
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local ball is held here in Jackson. The annual Law Enforcement Ball was held Saturday night at the Jackson Fairgrounds. Law enforcement from all around the surrounding areas were able to give their uniforms a rest to enjoy a night of fun for a good cause. There...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 01-11-23
Crime Stoppers needs your help capturing two individuals. They entered A+ Cash Solutions on North Parkway and stole a large amount of cash. Now, the pictures you see aren’t the best quality, but the camera did catch a photo of a tattoo on one of the suspect’s wrist.
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
WBBJ
‘Operation Dark Crystal’ executed in West Tennessee
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in combination with several other agencies, made a large drug bust in Carroll County. Early Tuesday morning, local law enforcement executed what’s being called Operation Dark Crystal. During the bust, investigators were able to seize multiple vehicles, drugs, and...
WBBJ
Two birthdays celebrated at Brookdale Jackson Oaks
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two special ladies were recognized today at Brookdale Jackson Oaks. A celebration was held for Caribel Herndon and Maxine McNatt to celebrate their birthdays. Herndon turned 103 on January 7, while McNatt will turn 103 on the January 21. The celebration was coordinated to fall between...
WBBJ
Law enforcement looking for those willing to serve
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is looking to hire new police officers. The starting salary for someone who is not certified to be a police officer is around $44,000. If you are POST Certified and have been to the academy, you will start at $46,500. And depending...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
68, Henderson, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He was released from the Chester County Jail with time served. 7:14 a.m. – 708 East Main St., East Chester Elementary, lightning strike to fire panel. January 4, 2023. 9:34 a.m. – 2785 Old Jackson Road, Jones Underground, water...
actionnews5.com
Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three high school students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen with Delta-9. The incident happened at Lexington High School in Henderson County. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says three of the four students who used the vape pens were heavily impaired. Deputies...
WBBJ
Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass. When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles. A fire truck and a couple...
WBBJ
Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
WBBJ
Sorority celebrates over a decade of service
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority celebrates over 100 years of service. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated celebrated its Founders’ Day Saturday. The day marked the 110th Founders’ Day for the organization. The event was hosted by the Jackson Alumnae Chapter, and took place at New St....
WBBJ
School officials talks about new bus tracking app
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school has found a way for students and parents to be more informed going forward. With a new app comes a greater opportunity and experience for parents and their students who are riding the bus in Madison County. The app is called WheresTheBus, and...
WBBJ
Nominations being accepted for 2023 Sterling Awards
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Sterling Awards. According to the Jackson Area Business and Professional Women, the awards will honor the 20 Most Influential Women in West Tennessee, the Outstanding Woman Military Veteran, and presents the Sue Shelton White Award. They say nominations can...
WBBJ
Henry Clair “Bubba” Rodgers
Henry Clair “Bubba” Rodgers, 65, of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. The family has chosen cremation and will honor him with a private family memorial service at a later date. Bubba was born on...
WBBJ
A taste of the islands available in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —One restaurant is opening their doors to the community with a taste of island cuisine. Island Jamaican Spice is an authentic taste of Jamaican food with a few soul food options as well. The restaurant opened November 23, 2022, Manager Juanetta Dolphin encourages customers to try several...
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
WBBJ
Elks #192 makes donation to help local youth
JACKSON, Tenn. —Organization donates to help local youth. Elks #192 presented a $4,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson on Saturday. According to the Boys and Girls Club Executive Director, Sabrina Anderson, the funds will be used to purchase U.S. Flags sets, communication gear, and other necessities.
