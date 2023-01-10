ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WANE 15

1/10 Prep Recap – ACAC Tourney tips off 100th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 100th edition of the ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament and the 49th version of the ACAC Girls Basketball Tournament got underway on Tuesday night to headline area prep hoops action. At Bluffton High School it was the Woodlan boys winning the first game of the night, beating the host Tigers […]
BLUFFTON, IN
yoursportsedge.com

Daviess County Takes Down Lady Tigers 70-46

The Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team saw an early lead disintegrate on the road Monday night at Daviess County on the way to the Lady Tigers’ fourth loss in a row. The Lady Tigers did most of their scoring in the first and fourth quarters but were undone by eight-point outputs in the middle frames.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

