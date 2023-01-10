Read full article on original website
Related
1/10 Prep Recap – ACAC Tourney tips off 100th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 100th edition of the ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament and the 49th version of the ACAC Girls Basketball Tournament got underway on Tuesday night to headline area prep hoops action. At Bluffton High School it was the Woodlan boys winning the first game of the night, beating the host Tigers […]
Owensboro Catholic boys have started strong at 14-1
Owensboro Catholic is 14-1 and one of the top 10 teams in Kentucky, according to the KHSAA RPI as of Thursday night. The Aces are 9-0 in the 3rd Region and face Owensboro for the first time this season Friday night at the OHS gym. Both Catholic and OHS are 3rd Region favorites.
Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament: Second-round action included upset of No. 2 seed
Will Hazard scored 20 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, as the Central High School boys basketball team upset host Pleasure Ridge Park on Tuesday in the second round of the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament. Central (8-9), seeded No. 18, knocked the second-seeded Panthers (11-3) out of the...
yoursportsedge.com
Daviess County Takes Down Lady Tigers 70-46
The Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team saw an early lead disintegrate on the road Monday night at Daviess County on the way to the Lady Tigers’ fourth loss in a row. The Lady Tigers did most of their scoring in the first and fourth quarters but were undone by eight-point outputs in the middle frames.
Comments / 0