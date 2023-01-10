Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ballard basketball routs Manual, eyes revenge in Louisville Invitational Tournament final
It’s been 10 months since the Ballard High School boys basketball team dropped a triple-overtime thriller to Male in the Seventh Region championship game. The rematch will come Saturday, and at least one Bruins senior can’t wait. “I’m ready to play right now,” Ballard guard Gabe Sisk said. “We haven’t beat them in a...
Spurs set attendance record with 65,000-plus vs Warriors
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have announced an attendance of 68,323 for their return to the Alamodome, a record for an NBA regular-season game. The Spurs, celebrating their 50th anniversary season, returned to their former home to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
Valanciunas has 33 points to help Pelicans beat Pistons
Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 of his 33 points in the first quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans went on to beat the Detroit Pistons 116-110 on Friday night.
Colllns beats buzzer with tip-in, Hawks edge Pacers 113-111
John Colllns tipped in a missed shot with less than a second left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night
Comments / 0