Duke’s 77-69 win over Pitt was truly a tale of two halves. In the first, Duke was tentative and played with a lack of confidence. This led to 12 turnovers in the first half. Worse, Pitt was getting really easy baskets and ripped off a 13-2 run to go up 26-14. And while Jeremy Roach was unavailable due to his toe injury, Tyrese Proctor, who was running the point in his absence, got two fouls before the under 16:00 timeout.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO