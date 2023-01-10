Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Legend Al Buehler Passes Away
We feel bad for not having talked about Al Buehler’s passing before now. Buehler was a Duke legend on par with Mike Krzyzewski and Wallace Wade. He was a brilliant track and field coach who had massive accomplishments in the sport. In the 1970’s and ‘80s, Durham, partly because of Buehler and St. Augustine’s track and field coach George Williams, came close to emerging as the nation’s track and field capital (it ended up being Oregon, in no small measure because of the emergence of Nike).
dukebasketballreport.com
DBR Podcast Episode #478 - Another Tough ACC Road Game
Welcome back to the DBR Podcast! W are now in the era where we break up game previews from game recaps. Duke heads to Clemson this weekend for a huge ACC road game against Brad Brownell’s squad, who are currently 6-0 and in first place in a competitive ACC.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Gets By Clemson To Move To 15-1
Duke’s win streak continues as the Blue Devils beat Clemson in Cameron on Thursday, 66-56. It was the 10th straight win for Duke and moves the Blue Devils to 15-1 on the season with the only loss being to UConn. Remarkably, according to the Duke Chronicle, Clemson hasn't been...
dukebasketballreport.com
DBR Podcast #477: Duke’s Comeback Has Us Doing Flips!
What a comeback! The Duke Blue Devils picked it up in the 2nd half to storm back to beat the Pittsburgh Panthers Wednesday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The podcast crew had to jump on together soon after the final horn sounded to talk about it on Episode 477. Duke’s...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Storms Back To Beat Pitt, 77-69
Duke’s 77-69 win over Pitt was truly a tale of two halves. In the first, Duke was tentative and played with a lack of confidence. This led to 12 turnovers in the first half. Worse, Pitt was getting really easy baskets and ripped off a 13-2 run to go up 26-14. And while Jeremy Roach was unavailable due to his toe injury, Tyrese Proctor, who was running the point in his absence, got two fouls before the under 16:00 timeout.
dukebasketballreport.com
Next Up - Clemson
Duke follows up an impressive home win over Pitt with a trip to always dangerous Littlejohn with a twist: Clemson is 6-0 for the first time in ACC history and they always love to lay in to Duke or UNC. This trip will be no different. The Tigers have emerged...
dukebasketballreport.com
YouTube Gold: Battier’s Finest Moment At Duke
Shane Battier is undeniably a Duke legend but he is in many ways unappreciated. Such are the ravages of time. In terms of his toughness, his clutch play and his sheer relentlessness, he is not far behind Christian Laettner in the Duke pantheon. Anyone who saw him can recite the...
dukebasketballreport.com
YouTube Gold: Rakease Passmore
A lot of people were probably wondering who the recruit was who was called over to sit with the Cameron Crazies when Duke played Pitt on Wednesday night. Well it was Rakease Passmore. Out of Asheville but playing with Garner Road AAU, Passmore, who is 6-6 and in the class...
dukebasketballreport.com
Cashing In At The Line
There’s a quiet competition going on that could define ACC fortunes this season. Duke, for all its lack of seasoning, is hanging right there with the leaders. The Blue Devils are competing so quietly and efficiently that, as the 2022 part of the current basketball season fell away like an old-fashioned booster rocket, they were within striking distance of a few league and team marks for free throw accuracy.
