Master Plan Future Land Use Map Amendment Proposals - Public Input Meetings

The New Orleans Master Plan and Future Land Use Map (FLUM) are the primary policy and planning documents for land use and development in the city. They set up guardrails for the types of zoning districts that may be applied in your area. In 2008, voters approved an amendment to the City Charter requiring land use actions to be consistent with the Master Plan’s Future Land Use Map. The City Planning Commission invites you to a meeting to learn about the Master Plan, its history, why it is important, and how it is amended. City Planners will show you maps of proposals in your area, answer your questions, and take your input. There will be a short presentation at 6:30pm, but you are welcome to drop in anytime during the meeting to talk with planners one-on-one.

PLANNING DISTRICT 9, 10, and 11

WHEN: 6PM – 7:30PM, THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023

WHERE: JOE BROWN RECREATIONAL CENTER, 5601 READ BOULEVARD

Planning Districts 9, 10, and 11 include: All of New Orleans East, Village de L’Est, Venetian Isles and Lake Catherine

For more information about the Master Plan, visit nola.gov/city-planning

To determine your planning district and other important information by address, visit https://whereyat.nola.gov/

PLANNING DISTRICT 12

WHEN: 6PM – 7:30PM, TUESDAY FEBRUARY 7, 2023

WHERE: L. B. LANDRY HIGH SCHOOL, 1200 L B LANDRY AVENUE, NEW ORLEANS LA 70114

Planning District 12 includes: All of Algiers upriver of the Intracoastal Waterway