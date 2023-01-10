Where Texas stands in the NCAA's NET rankings at the midway point of the 2022-23 season

Tyrese Hunter (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns are 13-2 through 15 games, with 15 more Big 12 games and one non-conference matchup with No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville left on the schedule.

[Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]

With half of the season already gone, it’s worth noting where Texas currently finds itself in the NCAA’s NET rankings.

The NET, or NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced RPI as the primary method for the NCAA tournament committee to evaluate teams before the 2018-19 season. It divides games into a quadrant system. Quadrant 1 games are against top teams, while Quadrant 4 wins are against cellar-dwellar programs.

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

More information about the NET can be found here.

Though much of this is subject to change as teams rise and fall in the NET rankings, what does Texas’ resume look like at the halfway point of the season?

Quadrant 1 games

Record: 4-2

Wins: Gonzaga, Creighton, at Oklahoma, at Oklahoma State

Losses: Kansas St., vs. Illinois

Every Big 12 team is currently in the top 60 of NET, with the Texas Tech Red Raiders checking in right at No. 60. Six teams are in the top 30, including Wednesday’s opponent in TCU. Depending on what Creighton does in the Big East, the 9-7 Bluejays could drop out of the top 30 and become a Quadrant 2 win for the Longhorns.

Quadrant 2 games

Record: 0-0

Texas does not have any Quadrant 2 games on its resume, though both Creighton and Louisiana, currently ranked No. 105, could move into that range with a solid year in the Sun Belt.

Quadrant 3 games

Record: 2-0

Wins: vs. Stanford, Louisiana

Losses: N/A

Aside from the win over the Ragin’ Cajuns, Texas only other Quadrant 3 game was a neutral site win over Stanford. The Cardinal are 5-10 and 0-5 in Pac 12 play with losses to UCLA, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, and Cal.

Quadrant 4 games

Record: 7-0

Wins: UTEP, Houston Christian, vs. Northern Arizona, UT-RGV, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Rice, Texas A&M-Commerce

Losses: N/A

The NET cares not for outside distractions like a head coach getting suspended or fired, so avoiding a loss to Rice on the day Chris Beard was placed on unpaid leave will stave off any “bad loss” talk when discussing about the Longhorns through the first half of the season. Rice is currently No. 165 in the rankings, placing the Owls on the precipice of becoming a Quadrant 3 opponent.

Where the remaining schedule ranks as of January 10

Jan 11 – TCU – No. 30 – Quadrant 1 game

Jan 14 – Texas Tech – No. 60 – Quadrant 2 game

Jan 17 – at Iowa State – No. 15 – Quadrant 1 game

Jan 21 – at West Virginia – No. 19 – Quadrant 1 game

Jan 24 – Oklahoma State – No. 42 – Quadrant 2 game

Jan 28 – at Tennessee – No. 2 – Quadrant 1 game

Jan 30 – Baylor – No. 31 – Quadrant 2 game

Feb 4 – at Kansas State – No. 11 – Quadrant 1 game

Feb 6 – at Kansas – No. 4 – Quadrant 1 game

Feb 11 – West Virginia – No. 19 – Quadrant 1 game

Feb 13 – at Texas Tech – No. 60 – Quadrant 1 game

Feb 18 – Oklahoma – No. 49 – Quadrant 2 game

Feb 21 – Iowa State – No. 15 – Quadrant 1 game

Feb 25 – at Baylor – No. 31 – Quadrant 1 game

Mar 1 – at TCU – No. 30 – Quadrant 1 game

Mar 4 – Kansas – No. 4 – Quadrant 1 game

NET Rankings top 10