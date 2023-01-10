Podcast: Essex County State Rep. Race Unresolved – Special State House Hearing on Friday – Rep. Lenny Mirra Provides Election Updates

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Related
Judge dismisses Mass. Republican rep's challenge of one-vote loss
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceA Superior Court judge dismissed Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra's legal challenge after a recount flipped his 10-vote reelection victory to a single-vote loss, while another Republican House candidate defeated narrowly has launched his own lawsuit.Essex Superior Court Associate Justice Thomas Dreschler tossed Mirra's complaint Friday, one day after writing a 10-page order denying Mirra's motion for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented Democrat Kristin Kassner from being sworn in as the next state representative for the Second Essex District on Wednesday.Dreschler said he believes the court does not have jurisdiction at this point, after the...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams killed in wrong-way crash at age 39
A Connecticut state lawmaker was killed in a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles late Wednesday night, the state's governor announced. State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was 39. "I am in shock," House Speaker Matt Ritter said in a statement Thursday. "Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by...
iheart.com
House Leaders Announce the Tragic Loss of Rep. Quentin Williams
House Leaders Announce the Tragic Loss of Rep. Quentin Williams. Speaker of the House Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) and Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford, Manchester) shared that the family of Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams (D-Middletown) has announced his untimely death. “I am in shock,” Speaker Ritter said. “Q...
On his ‘first day,’ U.S. Sen. Peter Welch talks opioid crisis in Rutland
Overdoses are at an all-time high, property crimes are up, and a new, more dangerous drug supply is on the streets. Read the story on VTDigger here: On his ‘first day,’ U.S. Sen. Peter Welch talks opioid crisis in Rutland.
WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu joins list of Republicans in calling for Rep. George Santos to resign
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is joining a growing list of Republicans calling for U.S. Rep. George Santos to resign. Santos was elected to represent New York's third congressional district in November, but he has since been accused of lying about his Jewish ancestry, a career on Wall Street, and a college degree.
Gov. Roy Cooper signs order banning TikTok on state government devices
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Thursday that bans the use of TikTok, WeChat and certain other applications and websites on state devices.
