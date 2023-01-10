ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Famous Socialite’s Former Palm Beach Estate That’s Truly Palatial

The sun-kissed barrier island of Palm Beach, known for its glitz and glamour, is dotted with some of the East Coast’s most stately homes. Few, however, capture the imagination quite like one grand Mediterranean Revival–style estate, commissioned in the early 1920s by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Rarely do such storied landmarks come to market. For one preservationist-minded client, it was a project that, without a doubt, was worth pursuing. “She couldn’t stop dreaming about it,” says designer Mary McGee, who is based in Boston and Palm Beach. “My client has an incredible eye for historic properties and has a real passion for saving and restoring them.”
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

2 Palm Beach Central High students found fatally shot in Palm Springs, district says

WELLINGTON — Two Palm Beach Central High School students were killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Beach County School District. In a message sent to parents Thursday, Principal Darren Edgecomb said the students died in an off-campus incident but did not identify the students or release any other information regarding the circumstances of their deaths. ...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $28 Million Estate in Delray Beach Has a Bali-Inspired Backyard Oasis

A swanky seven-bedroom estate in the coveted South Florida community of Delray Beach has recently hit the market—complete with a tennis court, a swimming pool and an enviable waterfront location. Delray Beach, a once-sleepy hamlet 50 miles north of Miami close to Boca Raton, has seen some serious sales in the last three years. Back in 2021, a 21,000 square-foot home sold for $19 million, in what was then the most expensive non-oceanfront Delray home ever sold. More recently, a massive six-bedroom property directly on the Atlantic was listed for $58 million, which, if sold, would mark an all-out Delray record.  In...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Ruptured gas line in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A natural gas line ruptured on Thursday in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 12, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Special Operations responded to the intersection of Royal Palm Beach Blvd and Okeechobee. They worked to contain a ruptured 2 inch natural gas...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Wellington man in Ferrari killed in Florida Turnpike crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning crash left one man dead. On Friday around 7 a.m., a 54-year-old man from Wellington was driving a white Ferrari north in the outside lane of the Florida Turnpike. At the same time, a 68-year-old man from Miami Gardens was...
WELLINGTON, FL
macaronikid.com

Things to do This Week in Boynton and Delray Beach

Things to do in Boynton and Delray Beach This Week. Black History Youth Art Contest January 12, 20233:30 pm. Schoolhouse Children's Museum Family Fun Day January 14, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. 34th Annual Downtown Delray Festival of the Arts January 14, 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM. Camp Shalom Reunion...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
BOCA RATON, FL

