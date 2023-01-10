Penn State wrestling in the rankings: Levi Haines makes debut; where are the rest of the Lions?

Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci. (Althouse/BWI)

Penn State wrestling is represented in nine of 10 weight classes in the latest InterMat rankings. And, one Lion makes his debut.

Freshman Levi Haines is now No. 16 at 157 pounds. Last week, Terrell Barraclough occupied the No. 25 spot. However, he hasn’t wrestled since early December. Haines filled in for his injured teammate and won three bouts at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals Dec. 19-20. He was then in the lineup against Wisconsin last Friday night and earned a 16-6 major decision over No. 17 Garrett Model, who previously was No. 16. Barraclough is no longer ranked.

Before the Lions topped the Badgers 28-11 in Madison, head coach Cael Sanderson was not ready to make a starting lineup switch. However, it’s unclear if Haines was on the mat again because Barraclough is still “a little banged up” or if he will man the spot moving forward. Haines can wrestle one more match before Penn State must decide whether or not he will burn his redshirt this season.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve necessarily resolved anything,” Sanderson said Jan. 4. “I mean, Terrell has been the starter there. And you know, Levi has done a great job. And we know he’s more than willing to step in and compete. But yeah, it’s just one of those deals where you kind of let things play out a little bit and just kind of see what happens.”

Sanderson will not speak with reporters this week. He will be available sometime next week, however, before the Lions host Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 (Big Ten Network) and Michigan State (1 p.m. B1G+) at Rec Hall on Jan. 22.

Penn State in the Intermat rankings: Jan. 10

The number in parathesis indicates where each Penn State wrestler was in the Jan. 4 rankings.

125 pounds: Gary Steen, Not ranked (Last week: Not ranked)

133 pounds: Roman Bravo-Young, No. 1 (1)

141 pounds: Beau Bartlett, No. 4 (4)

149 pounds: Shayne Van Ness, No. 15 (15)

157 pounds: Terrell Barraclough, Not ranked (25); Levi Haines, No. 16 (NR)

165 pounds: Alex Facundo, No. 16 (16)

174 pounds: Carter Starocci, No. 1 (1)

184 pounds: Aaron Brooks, No. 1 (1)

197 pounds: Max Dean, No. 4 (4)

285 pounds: Greg Kerkvliet, No. 1 (1)

Penn State continues to be InterMat’s top-ranked dual meet team, as well. Its next two opponents, the Wolverines and Spartans, are Nos. 4 and 29, respectively.