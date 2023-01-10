ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Star IMG Academy Safety Jordan Johnson-Rubell Visiting USC Later This Month

By Scott Schrader
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Jordan Johnson-Rubell (On3 photo)

Fort Worth (Texas) IMG Academy 4-Star Safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell will spend time visiting two schools on both coasts this month. He's scheduled visits to Miami and USC for Jan. 20 and Jan. 28, respectively.

