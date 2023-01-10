Read full article on original website
Related
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for Ravens vs. Bengals
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Make a wager on the Ravens vs. Bengals with the best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer that unlocks the welcome incentive...
Caesars Ohio promo code: best sign up bonus for NFL wild card games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Playoffs continue Sunday afternoon and last through the evening, giving bettors time to lock in our Caesars Ohio promo...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
Cleveland Browns can only watch Wild Card Weekend: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After making the playoffs and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first year, Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns missed making the NFL playoffs this year for a second straight time. The Browns finished at 7-10, which is four less wins than when they first made...
Browns owners squandered money and mortgaged team’s future, yet Bernie Kosar got sacked
Much has been made, locally and nationally, about the stark juxtaposition here: Cleveland Browns owners raided the bank, mortgaged the team’s future and sold their souls to hire a serial sexual predator as quarterback -- yet Bernie Kosar gets fired from his Browns radio gig for placing a legal bet on the Browns vs. Steelers.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Claim $200 bonus bets for NFL wild card weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on NFL Wild Card weekend with the DraftKings Ohio promo code offer, which new customers can activate by using our...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: claim $1K NFL bet for Sunday late games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Signing up with the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is the best way to start. New users who take advantage...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code unlocks awesome NFL wild card Sunday offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can wager up to $1,000 with the new BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer and take on any of the...
FanDuel Ohio promo: how to claim $200 bonus bets for Chargers-Jags
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Place your first bet on NFL Wild Card weekend with the best FanDuel Ohio promo offer. New customers in the Buckeye...
Ravens vs Bengals props & same-game parlay
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All six NFL Wild Card Weekend games feature teams that have played this season. In some cases, three of them include...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: bet $10, get $200 bonus with NFL wild card touchdown
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No matter how NFL Wild Card weekend unfolds, Buckeye State bettors who apply our BetMGM Ohio bonus code are eligible for...
Bengals release inactive list for wild card game against Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ announced their inactive list ahead of tonight’s wild card game against the Ravens, a list that consists of:. Running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, linebacker Deandre Jones, guard Alex Cappa (ankle), defensive end Raymond Johnson III, tight end Devin Asiasi and defensive end Jeff Gunter.
FanDuel Ohio: bet $5, get $200 bonus bets on any weekend matchup
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bettors in Ohio can earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose when they sign up for a FanDuel Ohio account...
Why did Franmil Reyes fall so fast with the Guardians? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: With all the improvements the Guardians made last year with...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0