ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill

One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

You Could Own What Was Once Home to a Indiana’s First Riverboat Casino

If you happen to have some cash just sitting around, you could own your very own riverboat - and this one just happens to have ties to the city of Evansville, Indiana. In 1993 Indiana passed legislation to legalize casino gambling, but there was a catch - it couldn't be done on land. In 1995, Evansville became home to the state's first-ever riverboat casino - Casino Aztar. Docked on the Ohio River, along Riverside Drive in the city's downtown, those who wanted to try their luck could enjoy table games, slots, and more. Watch the commercial celebrating the grand opening of Casino Aztar.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville’s Franklin Street Bazaar Now Accepting Vendor Applications for 2023

Even though we're smack dab in the middle of chilly Tri-State winter, the warm days of spring and summer will be here before we know it which means many of our favorite outdoor events and activities will also be making their return including the weekly Franklin Street Bazaar. With the start of this year's bazaar set for the end of May, organizers are beginning their search for vendors to fill the lawn of the West Branch Library now.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers

While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
CANNELTON, IN
KISS 106

Handsome Bunny Craves Attention at Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Max! I’m a spunky two-year-old American rabbit and an all-around hoppy guy. I warm up quickly to strangers and am brave and curious, even in new environments! While I’m hard to catch, I’m also very easy to hold and enjoy getting pets in your lap. In fact, I LOVE being the center of attention and will need lots of enrichment and attention in my new home! My adoption fee is $50, which includes my neuter and registered microchip. Come meet me at the VHS or apply online at vhslifesaver.org!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville St. Jude Walk Committee Seeking New Members

The annual St. Jude Walk/Run in Evansville is one of the largest in the entire country and organizers are hoping you are willing to help them make sure that remains the case for years to come. Evansville St. Jude Walk Committee Looking to Add Additional Members. The 2022 edition of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023

So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Beat the Winter Blues with Indoor Swim Lessons in the Evansville-Owensboro Area

YMCA- Register online now for swim lessons. There are many options available to choose from, there is bound to be a lesson option that would be best suited to your needs. From parent-tot lessons for ages 6 months to 3 years to group lessons if you want to practice your social butterfly stroke (see what I did there?) to private swim lessons. You can achieve your lifeguard certification at the Y as well. You can register online or by calling 270-926-9622.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Skateboarding Non-Profit in Kentucky to Offer Female Only Skate Sessions

There is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky aimed at making skateboarding accessible to everyone and it's pretty rad!. Gift Skateboarding is a non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, or economic status. According to their Facebook page,
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy