Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill
One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
You Could Own What Was Once Home to a Indiana’s First Riverboat Casino
If you happen to have some cash just sitting around, you could own your very own riverboat - and this one just happens to have ties to the city of Evansville, Indiana. In 1993 Indiana passed legislation to legalize casino gambling, but there was a catch - it couldn't be done on land. In 1995, Evansville became home to the state's first-ever riverboat casino - Casino Aztar. Docked on the Ohio River, along Riverside Drive in the city's downtown, those who wanted to try their luck could enjoy table games, slots, and more. Watch the commercial celebrating the grand opening of Casino Aztar.
Evansville’s Franklin Street Bazaar Now Accepting Vendor Applications for 2023
Even though we're smack dab in the middle of chilly Tri-State winter, the warm days of spring and summer will be here before we know it which means many of our favorite outdoor events and activities will also be making their return including the weekly Franklin Street Bazaar. With the start of this year's bazaar set for the end of May, organizers are beginning their search for vendors to fill the lawn of the West Branch Library now.
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
Exclusive Upscale 25 + Club Opening in Downtown Evansville January 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, twenty-five new businesses opened in 2022. This year is already off to a great start with a new exclusive lounge opening in January. Get Ready for a New...
Indiana Farm Market Turns Greenhouse Into Cozy Winter Hangout Spot for Friends
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
Handsome Bunny Craves Attention at Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Max! I’m a spunky two-year-old American rabbit and an all-around hoppy guy. I warm up quickly to strangers and am brave and curious, even in new environments! While I’m hard to catch, I’m also very easy to hold and enjoy getting pets in your lap. In fact, I LOVE being the center of attention and will need lots of enrichment and attention in my new home! My adoption fee is $50, which includes my neuter and registered microchip. Come meet me at the VHS or apply online at vhslifesaver.org!
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Evansville St. Jude Walk Committee Seeking New Members
The annual St. Jude Walk/Run in Evansville is one of the largest in the entire country and organizers are hoping you are willing to help them make sure that remains the case for years to come. Evansville St. Jude Walk Committee Looking to Add Additional Members. The 2022 edition of...
How Did the Garvin Street Warehouse Fire Start? Here’s What the Investigators Discovered
Our local fire departments are probably thankful that 2022 is over. The final few months of the year kept them very busy with two 4-alarm warehouse fires. The ATF and the National Response Team just finished their investigation into the Garvin Street warehouse fire. What Buildings Burned?. Evansville Fire Division...
A ‘Fear Factor’ Experience is Coming to an Evansville, Indiana Escape Room
Do you have what it takes to face your fears with your friends? You'll have the opportunity to do just that with an experience in Evansville based on the popular show Fear Factor. I remember not wanting to miss an episode of the hit show Fear Factor when I was...
Entire Community Rallies Around Beloved Whitesville, Kentucky Man After Car Accident
Everyone is rallying together to support Daniel "Boone" Carmon, who was hospitalized after a head-on car accident. It'll be a long road to recovery, and several fundraisers have been set up to support the family. #cowboyupforboone. There's a huge showing of support from all over the country for Daniel Carmon....
‘The Addams Family’ Announced as 2023 Evansville School Corp Summer Musical
In my opinion, an item that should be at or near the top of everyone's "Summer in Evansville" bucket list has to be catching a performance of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) and EVSC Foundation Summer Musical. This collaborative production gives students in the 7th through 12th grades the opportunity to join the cast, orchestra, and crew.
Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
6 Truly Strange Listings on Facebook Marketplace in Southern Indiana and Kentucky
Some people could spend hours watching TikTok videos, and that's cool. But I have found a different way to pass the time, and that's by finding the weirdest classified listings on Facebook Marketplace. It really doesn't even take very much time to find some very odd things that people are...
Support Indiana Youth Organization by Attending the Y&E Black & White Charity Ball
Break out your formal wear and get ready for a night out to raise funds and celebrate an amazing organization that is doing big things for the youth in the Evansville community. 7th Annual Black and White Masquerade Charity Ball. Join us and our Townsquare Media sister stations in supporting...
Beat the Winter Blues with Indoor Swim Lessons in the Evansville-Owensboro Area
YMCA- Register online now for swim lessons. There are many options available to choose from, there is bound to be a lesson option that would be best suited to your needs. From parent-tot lessons for ages 6 months to 3 years to group lessons if you want to practice your social butterfly stroke (see what I did there?) to private swim lessons. You can achieve your lifeguard certification at the Y as well. You can register online or by calling 270-926-9622.
10-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Baking Homemade Dog Treats to Help Kids with Cancer
In 2021, Raelyn Duncan decided that she wanted to do something special to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. So, she decided to start making (or rather baking) homemade dog treats. The goal? To bake and sell as many as she could. Well, she did. When it...
Woman Shares Throwback Photo of Monkeys Playing on the a Ship at Southern Indiana Zoo
Having moved to southern Indiana as a young mom back in 1997, I missed a lot of really cool things that are no longer around. One of which was going to Mesker Park Zoo and seeing the Monkey Ship with actual monkeys playing in and around it. What was the...
Skateboarding Non-Profit in Kentucky to Offer Female Only Skate Sessions
There is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky aimed at making skateboarding accessible to everyone and it's pretty rad!. Gift Skateboarding is a non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, or economic status. According to their Facebook page,
