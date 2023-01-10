ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Noodlepig; Charitable ramen ending childhood hunger one bowl at a time

There's a restaurant in Grand Rapids specializing in ramen, but this isn't the American dried brick of noodles with a little packet of seasoning. Noodlepig is the best place for traditional and unique flavors of artisan ramen, where their mission is to feed their customers high-quality food while working to end food insecurity for kids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
West Michigan to receive $4.4M in funding toward affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 700 new affordable housing units will be built in the state thanks to a new round of funding. The Michigan governor’s office says it will cost approximately $176.6 million to build the new units, adding more than 60 long-term jobs and 1,100 short-term jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE
Public safety officials investigating house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating after a house caught fire in Kalamazoo Friday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out near Douglas Avenue and Blakeslee Street at around 10 p.m. We’re told officers found smoke and fire stemming from the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is hurt after being shot in Kalamazoo Saturday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting happened near the intersection at Church Street and Norway Avenue before 7 p.m. We’re told officers found the victim, a 35-year-old resident of Kalamazoo, with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Ionia County resident dies in Bowne Twp. crash

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ionia County man has died following a crash in Bowne Township Friday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver traveled east in a pickup truck on 92nd Street when the car left the road near Alden Nash Avenue and hit a tree before 7 p.m.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
2 teens arrested following Battle Creek break-ins

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two juveniles are in custody following a number of break-ins in Battle Creek. The city says officers were patrolling the downtown area after multiple complaints of suspicious overnight activity were filed. Smart cameras notified police that someone was inside the Battle Creek Tower or Hinman...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Sheriff: Dowagiac driver hurt after car crashes into Mill Pond

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff says one man is in the hospital after his truck crashed through a guardrail and into a nearby pond. Deputies were sent to a crash scene on Sunday morning around 8:00, hearing reports of a single-vehicle accident on Dutch Settlement east of M-62.
DOWAGIAC, MI
Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
KENTWOOD, MI
Family of Naya Reynolds continues legacy through scholarship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grief for Naya Reynolds's family will last a lifetime, but it's what they’re doing with the memories, the impact, and her legacy that matters most. Maya Davis says her daughter was known for bringing people together. She had a smile that could light up a room.
KALAMAZOO, MI
One injured after crash in Howard Twp.

HOWARD TWP., Mich. — A woman was injured after being trapped in her car following a crash in Cass County, authorities said. Cass County Sheriffs said the crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. Thursday on M-60 south of Yankee Street in Howard Township. Investigators say a 25-year-old Stevensville woman...
CASS COUNTY, MI

