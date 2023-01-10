Extru-seq: a method for predicting genome-wide Cas9 off-target sites with advantages of both cell-based and in vitro approaches

Read full article on original website
BioMed Central
Identification of genetic variants associated with diabetic kidney disease in multiple Korean cohorts via a genome-wide association study mega-analysis
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 16 (2023) Cite this article. The pathogenesis of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) is complex, involving metabolic and hemodynamic factors. Although DKD has been established as a heritable disorder and several genetic studies have been conducted, the identification of unique genetic variants for DKD is limited by its multiplex classification based on the phenotypes of diabetes mellitus (DM) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Thus, we aimed to identify the genetic variants related to DKD that differentiate it from type 2 DM and CKD.
Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains' And Then The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes
Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists reported in a fascinating 2021 paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result could help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover exploiting microbiome bacteria in patients with lung infections improves low oxygen levels
Newspaper headlines from the U.S. to the U.K. and most places in between highlight the surge in sick patients suffering from respiratory viruses. The so-called "tripledemic" of lung infections including respiratory synclinal virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and COVID-19 (coronavirus) is likely to last throughout the winter season. This explosion of infections requires more treatment options to support overloaded hospitals and overworked medics as they restore people's health.
Researchers develop molecular profile of endometriosis
Few good treatment options exist for the millions of women dealing with the intense pain caused by endometriosis, but researchers say a new "cellular atlas" could help.
BioMed Central
Surgeons’ involvement in COVID-19 treatment: a practice by a regional core hospital in Japan to avoid physician burnout
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 28 (2023) Cite this article. To prevent task accumulation on certain divisions, our institution developed a unique system of allocating inpatient treatment of COVID-19 patients to doctors who were not specialized in respiratory infections. The objective of this study was to investigate whether surgeons can be involved in the COVID-19 inpatient treatment without negatively affecting patient outcome, and how such involvement can affect the wellbeing of surgeons.
How AI Found the Words to Kill Cancer Cells
Using new machine learning techniques, researchers at UC San Francisco, in collaboration with a team at IBM Research, have developed a virtual molecular library of thousands of “command sentences” for cells, based on combinations of “words” that guided engineered immune cells to seek out and tirelessly kill cancer cells.
MedicalXpress
Scientists detail major mechanism lung cancers use to evade immune attack
A protein commonly found at high levels in lung cancer cells controls a major immunosuppressive pathway that allows lung tumors to evade immune attack, according to a study led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The discovery could hasten the development of treatments that overcome this tumor defense mechanism and improve outcomes for lung cancer patients.
Phys.org
Two previously unknown bacterial species identified from patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Investigators at University Medical Center Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Yale University (USA) have isolated and characterized two new bacterial species from patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The previously unknown bacterial species, which were named Allobaculum mucilyticum and Allobaculum fili, were isolated from the intestinal microbiota from two different patients and are the first members of the Allobaculum genus found in humans.
peerj.com
UHPLC-ESI-QE-Orbitrap-MS based metabolomics reveals the antioxidant mechanism of icaritin on mice with cerebral ischemic reperfusion
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
BioMed Central
Infant and young child feeding practices are associated with childhood anaemia and stunting in sub-Saharan Africa
BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 9 (2023) Cite this article. The co-occurrence of anaemia and stunting (CAS) presents acute development and morbidity challenges to children particularly in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Evidence on the effect of child feeding recommendations on CAS is scarce. Methods. We used data from 22 recent...
BioMed Central
Breakfast intake and associated factors and barriers among tertiary institution students in the Western Region, Ghana
BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 7 (2023) Cite this article. Breakfast is considered the day’s most important meal. Skipping breakfast consumption is detrimental to health and intellectual performance. University life has tight schedules and rigorous intellectual activities often very early in the morning. This study aimed at assessing breakfast intake and its associated factors among the students of Takoradi Technical University (TTU).
BioMed Central
Struggling with the governance of interprofessional elderly care in mandated collaboratives: a qualitative study
Governing interprofessional elderly care requires the commitment of many different organisations connected in mandated collaboratives. Research over a decade ago showed that the governance relied on clan-based mechanisms, while lacking formal rules and incentives for collaborations. Awareness and reflection were seen as first steps towards progression. We aim to identify critical governance features of contemporary mandated collaboratives by discussing cases introduced by the healthcare professionals and managers themselves.
Psychiatric Times
Rare Copy Number Variants in Treatment-Resistant Psychosis
Genetic testing for severe psychosis? Researchers investigated rare disease-associated copy number variants in patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia. “Mr Hunter” is a 34-year-old African-American male with a history of chronic schizophrenia and intellectual disability. He also has comorbid type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypothyroidism. The onset of his psychosis was in his early teens. He has been clinically stable on clozapine for approximately 14 years, with no psychiatric hospitalizations during that time.
MedicalXpress
Scientists improve the equation in FDA guidance predicting drug interactions
Drugs absorbed into the body are metabolized and thus removed by enzymes in several organs like the liver. The clearance rates of drugs can be increased by other drugs that increase the level of enzymes in the body. This dramatically decreases the concentration of a drug, reducing its efficacy and often leading to its failure. Therefore, accurately predicting the clearance rate in the presence of drug–drug interaction is critical in new drug development and prescription.
MedicalXpress
Researchers uncover new cell types involved in osteoarthritis
A Michigan Medicine study has identified a new potential target for treating osteoarthritis—a debilitating joint disease that affects over 31 million Americans and is a leading cause of disability worldwide. A team of researchers led by Tristan Maerz, Ph.D., a biomedical engineer and assistant professor in the Department of...
physiciansweekly.com
Acute Invasive Fungal Sinusitis: RNA Sequencing & Gene Ontology Analysis
The following is the summary of “RNA Sequencing and Gene Ontology Analysis in Acute Invasive Fungal Sinusitis” published in the October 2022 issue of Rhinology and allergy by David, et al. The paranasal sinus infection known as acute invasive fungal sinusitis (AIFS) is a life-threatening condition that spreads...
targetedonc.com
Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 Doses First Patient With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
After preclinical and early clinical studies show promising data with CTX-009 therapy, a phase 2 study of the agent has dosed its first patient with metastatic colorectal cancer. About the Study of CTX-009 Trial Name: A Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 in Adult Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Who Have...
labpulse.com
Grail launches methylation-based liquid biopsy solution for cancer research in a post-diagnosis setting
Grail on Monday announced the availability of a research-use-only offering for biopharmaceutical companies. The firm is leveraging a targeted methylation platform to analyze cell-free DNA (cfDNA) isolated from peripheral blood for cancer signal interrogation. Potential research use cases include, but are not limited to, prognosis, minimal residual disease detection, and...
Phys.org
The proteins that fix (almost) everything
Proteins can make any inventor green with envy. It is proteins that make the body work. But when these same super-substances make mistakes, we may get sick with things like cancer or Alzheimer's disease. The job of researchers is to sort out the proteins when they malfunction. If you google...
peerj.com
Anatomical and physiological responses of Aechmea blanchetiana (Bromeliaceae) induced by silicon and sodium chloride stress during in vitro culture
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
