Manchester, TN

WTVC

Color Chattanooga Pink! Week kicks off throughout Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's time to think pink in Chattanooga. On Friday, Deputy Director of the Office of Community Health and Safety Dr. Geeta Maharaj presented a proclamation declaring January 14-21, 2023, as Color Chattanooga Pink! week. Representatives from FirstBank, the Color Chattanooga Pink! sponsor, CHI Memorial Foundation, and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Painting with a Twist helps you find your inner artist

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Get out your paint brushes and channel your inner Bob Ross. Christine Thompson, owner of Chattanooga’s Painting with a Twist, is here to help you plan a fun night out. Their focus on Fun Art instead of High Art has made its way onto the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

McKamey Animal Center searching for runaway dog

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is on the lookout for a dog, named Sweet Pea, that escaped from them on Friday. In a Facebook post, McKamey Animal Center shared photos of the dog and stated that she is very smart and quick on her feet, which has made it difficult to catch her.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Demonstrators outside Rodizio Grill in downtown Chattanooga protest working conditions

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — On Sunday afternoon several people gathered outside Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse in downtown Chattanooga, to hold a demonstration. They held signs that stated "We will not be objectified. We will not be silenced", "Each time a woman stands up for herself she stands up for all women", and "Rodizio Steakhouse treats us like pieces of meat."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Wires down prompt power outages in Red Bank Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — More than 200 EPB customers were without power on Saturday night, due to a telephone pole being knocked down. Culver Street and Lyndon Avenue intersection were closed to traffic as crews worked on repairs. We reached out to Red Bank Police for details. Southbound Dayton Boulevard...
RED BANK, TN
WTVC

Fire leaves three people without a home Saturday morning

Three people and two pets are without a home following a fire Saturday morning, according to Chattanooga Fire Department. It happened in the 2500 block of Wheeler Avenue around 5:52 AM. The structure has extensive damage, says CFD. Fire officials believe the fire was electrical. There were no injuries, says...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

