WTVC
Color Chattanooga Pink! Week kicks off throughout Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's time to think pink in Chattanooga. On Friday, Deputy Director of the Office of Community Health and Safety Dr. Geeta Maharaj presented a proclamation declaring January 14-21, 2023, as Color Chattanooga Pink! week. Representatives from FirstBank, the Color Chattanooga Pink! sponsor, CHI Memorial Foundation, and...
WTVC
Painting with a Twist helps you find your inner artist
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Get out your paint brushes and channel your inner Bob Ross. Christine Thompson, owner of Chattanooga’s Painting with a Twist, is here to help you plan a fun night out. Their focus on Fun Art instead of High Art has made its way onto the...
WTVC
Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Chattanooga African American Museum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What started as the Chattanooga African American Museum in 1983, is now the beloved Bessie Smith Cultural Center. The Director of Community Relations and Development, Elijah Cameron, is here to tell us about what they do. Find out more for yourself here.
WTVC
McKamey Animal Center searching for runaway dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — McKamey Animal Center (MAC) is on the lookout for a dog, named Sweet Pea, that escaped from them on Friday. In a Facebook post, McKamey Animal Center shared photos of the dog and stated that she is very smart and quick on her feet, which has made it difficult to catch her.
WTVC
Tennessee advocates call for change with foster children facing lack of stable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — More than 900 foster children in Chattanooga are stuck in an unstable system. A new report reveals the state's instability rate is double the national average and has been increasing for years now. Friday we spoke to local experts about the state's plan to address the...
WTVC
Demonstrators outside Rodizio Grill in downtown Chattanooga protest working conditions
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — On Sunday afternoon several people gathered outside Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse in downtown Chattanooga, to hold a demonstration. They held signs that stated "We will not be objectified. We will not be silenced", "Each time a woman stands up for herself she stands up for all women", and "Rodizio Steakhouse treats us like pieces of meat."
WTVC
Records show Brainerd HS principal hired security guard who lied about criminal background
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Emails and documents we obtained show a third-party security guard accused of punching a Brainerd High School (BHS) student in the face last week was hired by the school's principal before first getting approval from Hamilton County Schools. Another revelation we discovered through additional documents: The...
WTVC
"Silent Murders:" Families share concerns about Silverdale inmate medical neglect
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Family members of those behind bars in Hamilton County are leaning on each other Friday. They call it "the silent murders," a panel discussion where loved ones of inmates at Silverdale Detention Center shared concerns of medical neglect. The panel was held at Eastdale Village...
WTVC
Wires down prompt power outages in Red Bank Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — More than 200 EPB customers were without power on Saturday night, due to a telephone pole being knocked down. Culver Street and Lyndon Avenue intersection were closed to traffic as crews worked on repairs. We reached out to Red Bank Police for details. Southbound Dayton Boulevard...
WTVC
Fire leaves three people without a home Saturday morning
Three people and two pets are without a home following a fire Saturday morning, according to Chattanooga Fire Department. It happened in the 2500 block of Wheeler Avenue around 5:52 AM. The structure has extensive damage, says CFD. Fire officials believe the fire was electrical. There were no injuries, says...
