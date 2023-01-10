Read full article on original website
Researchers Find Way To Reverse Aging
Recent experiments conducted in Boston labs have shown reverse aging results among mice and could show similar results in people. The combined experiments -- which were conducted during a span of 13 years -- published Thursday (January 12) in the scientific journal Cell reported that old, blind mice regained eyesight, developed smarter brains and built healthier muscle and kidney tissue, challenging the theory that DNA was the only cause of aging, as it proved that chemical and structural changes to chromatin played a factor without altering genetic code.
3 Men Get Stranded In Space
Some astronauts are without a way back to Earth after their craft sprung a leak. Officials say the craft, which was docked at the international space station, was struck by a micrometeoroid traveling at 15,000 miles per hour. That caused a leak in a coolant line and that could cause the aircraft to overheat upon its return to earth, making it unsafe to fly according to Russian space officials.
