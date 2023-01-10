Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Malik Franklin, A 9 Year Old Boy With Big Ideas And An Even Bigger HeartSouth Suburban NewsCalumet City, IL
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Melton’s Reaction to Gary Public Safety Press Conference
First, I give my sincere thanks to Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb for providing support to the Gary Police Department since April 2022. I want to congratulate Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams on his appointment as Interim Chief of Police. I believe he has a love and commitment for the City of Gary. I also believe that he has the knowledge and ability that the department needs at this moment to help stabilize the Gary Police Department after several years of the current administration’s failure to provide consistent and stable leadership.
WIBC.com
A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests
LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Community organizations working together to address food insecurity at Gary school
Many children who rely on school meals for their nutrition struggle with food insecurity on the weekends. At Gary's McCullough Academy, about 300 of the school's 411 students qualify for free or reduced price meals, according to data from the Indiana Department of Education. Now, 100 McCullough students will get a backpack of weekend meals, thanks to an effort organized by the Northern Indiana chapter of The Links.
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
valpo.life
Franciscan Health, Geminus to host car seat safety clinics
Franciscan Health Crown Point and Geminus Regional Health Systems are partnering to host two free car seat safety clinics in Valparaiso. The events will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Valparaiso Fire Department Station No. 2, 2605 Cumberland Drive in Valparaiso.
hometownnewsnow.com
K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven
(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
valpo.life
Larson-Danielson embraces its Fifth Generation of leaders
If there were such a thing as a perfect transition, Larson-Danielson Construction has found it. In its 115-year history, Larson-Danielson has thrived under four generations of owners. Now, the company is marking the beginning of its fifth generation of leadership. Larson-Danielson, a commercial general contractor and design/build firm based in...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan
A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
County sheriffs say they will not enforce Protect Illinois Communities law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Many counties in Illinois have no plans to enforce the newly enacted assault weapons ban, according to letters released Wednesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was passed through the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday. It halts the sale of assault weapons in the state of […]
valpo.life
Crown Point Introduces New Format for Mayor’s Monthly Forum
In 2023, the City of Crown Point is changing the format of its monthly forum with Mayor Pete Land. The monthly forum, formerly known as Tuesday Talks, will now be known as Mondays with the Mayor. Mondays with the Mayor will be hosted at various times and locations around the City on the third Monday of the month.
WNDU
Police investigating after 1 hurt in shooting on South Bend’s west side
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host Career College Fair & Day Party. Over 40 colleges, trade schools, and vendors will be set up for students and parents to get the information they need. Goshen College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Featured events...
hometownnewsnow.com
Surprise Catch for Police
(Michigan City, IN) - A Kingsford Heights woman familiar enough to law enforcement to be recognized is back in jail on heroin related and other counts. Natalie Stowe, 27, was spotted by officers on routine patrol in Michigan City on January 4 in the area of Barker Avenue and Elm Street.
valpo.life
Valpo Chamber and VNA Hospice NWI come together to host their first “Resolve to Get Involved” Non-Profit Volunteer Fair
The Valpo Chamber, in partnership with VNA Hospice of NWI, are hosting their first non-profit volunteer fair. Many local non-profit organizations, including VNA Hospice NWI, are always looking for volunteers while there are many service-oriented citizens who are looking for volunteer opportunities but don’t know where to start, so this is the perfect place to make those connections.
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
regionnewssource.org
Gary Man Sentenced For Firearm Offense
Daiquan McClinton, 21 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered machinegun, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson, Wednesday. McClinton was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised...
hometownnewsnow.com
Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase
(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
Munster police seeking shoplifter who stole laundry detergent from Strack & Van Til
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are asking for your help finding a shoplifting suspect with a penchant for cleaning products.Investigators say a man walked into the Strack and Van Til supermarket on New Year's Day, and stole a "large amount" of laundry detergent.Munster police released surveillance images of the shoplifter.Anyone recognizes the man is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Justin Palas at jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Community Healthcare System and Aetna reach contract agreement
Community Healthcare System and Aetna have agreed on an amendment that will avoid the coverage termination scheduled for Jan. 15, 2023. As a result, there will be no disruption of services for patients with Aetna insurance who seek care with Community Healthcare System. The new amendment extends the existing agreement...
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
WNDU
Body found along Chicago shoreline identified as Gary man
CHICAGO (AP) - A body discovered Sunday along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Gary man, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Monday that the body was identified as that of John Puza Jr., 48, the Chicago Tribune reported. Puza’s...
