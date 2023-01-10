Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
The storms battering California won’t make a big dent in its drought
A bomb cyclone is working its way across the state today, flooding homes and roads and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of residents. Officials warned it could be the worst storm to crash into California in years — even though it’s just one in a series of storms to pass through in the span of a couple weeks.
msn.com
Feds release bleak 2022 climate change data: Oceans warm, global temps among hottest on record
In one announcement after another this week, a grim accounting emerged of the world's extreme weather and climate disasters in 2022. The science leaves “no doubt” about the impacts of the warming climate, Bill Nelson, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, said during a briefing Thursday. “Sea levels are rising. Extreme weather patterns threaten our well-being across this planet.”
US hit by 18 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters last year: NOAA
The United States was hit by 18 weather and climate disasters costing at least $1 billion during 2022, among the most that has occurred in one year. A Tuesday release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states that last year tied with 2011 and 2017 for the third highest number of billion-dollar disasters […]
AOL Corp
California, Nevada no longer under 'exceptional drought' conditions following severe influx of rainfall
The severe storms pummeling the drought-stricken West Coast has alleviated the drought status in two states, but the onslaught of moisture is unlikely to eradicate the decades-long extreme drought plaguing the region. Portions of California and Nevada that were previously in "exceptional drought" status, no longer qualify for the highest...
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A bomb cyclone set to slam California has already prompted evacuations in part of the state.
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
Will This Storm Help the California Drought? Despite Torrential Rain, the Shortage Continues
While many U.S. states are bearing the brunt of climate change, California has faced a wide range of extreme weather conditions. First, a megadrought sparked a major water shortage, and the declaration of a statewide climate emergency. Then, much of it was flooded in atmospheric river storms and torrential rain.
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
buzzfeednews.com
Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms
Pounding rain and wind have continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.
2022 was fifth or sixth warmest on record as Earth heats up
Earth’s fever persisted last year, not quite spiking to a record high but still in the top five or six warmest on record, government agencies reported Thursday. But expect record-shattering hot years soon, likely in the next couple years because of “relentless” climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas, U.S. government scientists said. Despite […]
18 huge, billion-dollar disasters: Climate change helped make 2022 the 3rd most expensive year on record
U.S. weather disasters are getting costlier as more people move into vulnerable areas and climate change raises the risks of extreme heat, storms and wildfires, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned as it released its annual disasters report on Jan. 10, 2023. Even with a relatively quiet hurricane season,...
CBS News
Hurricane hunters targeting West Coast's atmospheric rivers
(CNN) -- NOAA's hurricane hunters might be just as busy now as they were during hurricane season. However, it's not hurricanes they are flying through, but the atmospheric river systems plaguing California since Christmas week. Atmospheric rivers may not make headlines in the same way hurricanes do, but they can...
US News and World Report
Heavy Rains and Snow Clobber California and More Is on the Way
(Reuters) - Yet another "atmospheric river" of dense, moist tropical air will clobber California on Monday with rain and mountain snow - the fifth of the weather phenomenon since Christmas - even as the state was being pummeled by storms this weekend, forecasters said. The current bout of heavy showers...
California storms 'significantly reduced' drought intensity, yet still more rain is needed
A sequence of severe storms arrived and "significantly reduced" the state's drought intensity, according to the latest US Drought Monitor released on Thursday morning.
natureworldnews.com
24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms
According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
Wildfires and droughts: Idaho’s costliest climate disasters since 2020 have cost billions
Wildfires and drought in Idaho have incurred damages of up to $1.95 billion since 2020
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.
SALINAS, Calif. (Reuters) - On Friday morning, the Salinas River in California started to slowly overflow its banks, flooding highways leading to surrounding settlements where 24,000 people were ordered to evacuate as yet another storm pummeled the state.
The world’s oceans broke a heat record … again
The temperature of the planet’s oceans soared to a third consecutive record last year, something oceanographers and climatologists consider a critical indicator of a warming world and an accelerant of extreme weather. A study published Wednesday in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences found the level of heat contained in the...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0